‘The sound was really loud’ — A supermarket signage fell, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A supermarket signage in Bedok accidentally fell, narrowly missing a passerby and a female salesperson who was on duty.

A 63-year-old customer and nearby resident who witnessed the incident said he suddenly heard a loud “bang.” When he turned around, he was shocked to see the supermarket sign lying on the ground.

“The sound was really loud, but thankfully, no one was hit. It was a real relief,” he reportedly said.

He also said that before the incident, an older man had walked under the signage, and a female employee almost got hit as well. “It was a close call compared to getting a haircut,” he said. Luckily, there were no reported injuries due to this unfortunate incident.

After the accident, a supermarket employee came out to inspect the scene. A few minutes later, several employees moved the heavy sign aside and cleaned up the area to prevent any further harm.

The man noted that the sign was quite heavy, which likely explained why it fell and why it required multiple people to remove it.

Shin Min Daily News visited the supermarket and found out that the signage had been moved to the back of a nearby HDB block. The signage was made of a sturdy iron frame and is at least four meters long and over one meter wide.

Following the incident, the supermarket chain conducted inspections of the signs at all its branches island-wide. A spokesperson stated that they were working around the clock with contractors and engineers to investigate the cause of the fall.

“To ensure the safety of our customers, we have begun inspecting the signs at all our branches across the island… We are committed to creating a safe and pleasant shopping environment for everyone,” the spokesperson said.