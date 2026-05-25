‘The situation has not improved’: Ten months of non-stop construction noise leaves residents sleepless

SINGAPORE: Construction noises from a college in Singapore have been a nuisance for residents living nearby for nearly 10 months now. The noises, which occur almost every single day, cause the residents to stay up late at night, causing great distress to many.

According to the notices posted at the construction site, the project includes two 12-story buildings for teaching, a 3-story multi-purpose hall, and an indoor gymnasium. This new campus is expected to open in January 2028.

With this, a 43-year-old resident living at Jurong West Street shared that she only knew that she was living near a college campus that was under construction last August. With this information, she discovered that two schools had emerged, and the campus was vacant for a while before being rebuilt, as reported by Shin Min Daily News.

The resident admitted that the noise from the early stages of the project was bearable. However, she shared: “For a period of time, they worked until about 10 p.m. almost every day, and once even until midnight, making it impossible for us to sleep.”

Due to the stressful noises, the resident’s husband had reported the incident to the police twice and contacted the authorities more than three times. Moreover, they also filed a complaint through the OneService app early this year. With these reports, the National Environment Agency responded that they had taken appropriate actions to address the concerns.

Unfortunately, the resident claimed that the situation has not yet improved, and even pointed out that at the beginning of this month, the construction site was still operating until about 10 PM.

“In addition to the noise, there is also a lot of dust, and I have to close the windows every day,” she declared.

Some residents believe that the construction period may be prolonged if the residents keep on complaining, and they will have to face such problems for a longer period of time.

In response to queries, the National Environment Agency stated that the construction noise exceeded the legal limit, and enforcement action had been taken against the contractor. Furthermore, the authorities collaborated with the contractor to implement additional noise reduction measures at the construction site.

The spokesperson from the contractor remarked that they understand the residents’ concerns and have reminded their team to minimise the impact on the surrounding environment. They will also make sure that work is completed during the day.

Other related news

In similar news related to HDB complaints, there was a report where discarded mattresses had caused great inconvenience to residents when bedbugs were suspected to breed on the exterior walls, entering units.

With this, some residents suffer from red and swollen arms after being bitten.

Read more about the news story here.