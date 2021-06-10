Asia Asia Pacific The Rohingya refugee crisis: the hardships the Rohingyas face

The Rohingya refugee crisis: the hardships the Rohingyas face

protest against living conditions in Bangladesh, some sail to Indonesia

Photo: YouTube Screengrab/TISG

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

AsiaAsia Pacific
- Advertisement -

Bangladesh — Since 25 August 2017, more than 700,000 have fled to Bangladesh in search of aid and a safer place to reside.

The violence unleashed against the Rohingya in Myanmar has been decried as ethnic cleansing and genocide by United Nations (UN) agencies.

Villages were razed to the ground, families torn apart murdered, and women and girls alike were raped.

Fearing for their lives, those who managed to escape from the chaos sought refuge in the heart of Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

Today, close to 900,000 Rohingya are crammed into 34 camps; the largest of which — the Kutupalong-Balukhali Expansion Site located in Cox’s Bazar— houses 600,000 refugees.

Living conditions for these refugees are deplorable: sanitation is poor and there is not enough food. The Rohingyas have little access to the internet and lack opportunities for formal education.

There were also reports of being shipped to places like Bhasan Char against their will. Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Abdul Momen asserts that only those willing to leave were taken to the island to ease overcrowding in the camps.

However, several families and individuals that had to move say they had not volunteered or signed up to be sent to a new place. Aid workers also said that the refugees were pressured by government officials who either threatened or bribed them.

- Advertisement -

On May 31, approximately 4,000 Rohingya refugees were reported to be “unruly” in a protest they staged against living conditions in Bhasan Char. The Bangladesh government insisted that the conditions there were vastly better than in Cox’s Bazar.

And on June 4, a boat carrying approximately 80 Rohingyas arrived at Pulau Idaman, a small island off the coast of Indonesia. One of the boat’s engines was faulty, leading the group to be stranded upon the island. Reports say they are healthy and locals have provided them with sustenance.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Celebrity

BTS member tells Indian food delivery rider to be careful on the road

Seoul -- A radio station in Kerala, India, recently interviewed a local man who worked as a food delivery rider in Korea. Fortunately for him, he has achieved what most K-pop fans can only dream of --  meeting four members of...
View Post
Featured News

Man says it is ‘racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory’ in viral video

Singapore -- In a video that went viral over the weekend, a Chinese man was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman. The 9-minute-video, taken by the woman herself and posted on the Indian man,...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee on short break until June 11, looks forward to end of Phase 2

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be taking a short break from Monday (Jun 7) to Friday (Jun 11). The Prime Minister's Office announced Mr Lee's local leave on Sunday (Jun 6), noting that no acting prime minister will be...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent