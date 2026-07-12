‘The more you give, the more she will ask’: Employer seeks advice after helper requests more days off

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media to share that her domestic helper keeps asking her for an additional day off each month without any salary deduction.

On Monday (July 6), the employer posted in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group, saying her domestic helper had become increasingly demanding when it came to requesting extra days off.

She added that the helper often compared her working arrangements with those of other domestic helpers, using their schedules to justify why she should be given more time off.

The employer said she could not understand the requests, pointing out that her helper already gets around nine hours of sleep each night, along with a two-to-three-hour break every afternoon.

“The more you give, the more she will ask”

The post quickly attracted plenty of comments from other employers and helpers alike.

One employer said she had experienced something similar.

“My helper likes to compare and hint to me that other helpers have many off days a month. I told her during your interview you asked for 1 off day right. So why are you comparing… so annoying to be honest!”

Another suggested that if the helper wanted an additional day off, the employer should deduct it from her salary.

“If she wants an extra day off, then you should be deducting from her salary. Based on MOM guidelines, helpers should have 1 day off per month. If she wants 1 more off day and if you are willing to give, then just reduce the 1 day salary and resubmit it to MOM. Just to save yourself as well.”

A third commenter felt it would be better to replace the helper altogether.

“Change a helper if they ask for special requests that don’t fit your usual schedule. No point keeping her since she is influenced by other bad helper. I’ve been through all these, despite giving time for nap and long night rest, she still backstabbed me.”

“The more you give, the more she will ask. It is never-ending, they will always compare themselves with those few ‘lucky’ ones who got the time to show off their benefits to the rest of the maids. Just get a new one, only then these helpers will learn not to take advantage of good enough employers.”

Others, however, felt the employer was already being very generous with the amount of rest she allowed her helper. Several praised her for giving her helper a long afternoon break, with one describing her as an “amazing boss” and another calling her a “good employer”.

Some domestic helpers also joined the discussion, saying the helper was fortunate to have such a schedule.

One wrote, “Wow, rest 2-3 hours. Me, eating lunch is always a rush. Need to cook dinner before picking up the girls.”

Another said, “24 years with my employer without break time, not enough sleep at night. For 14 years, no toiletries or anything else, only salary. Now I’m ready to graduate with my employer.”

A third remarked, “Sooo lucky she has a break time.”

The Ministry of Manpower states that migrant domestic workers (MDW) are only entitled to one day off per week.

The specific day must be mutually agreed upon between the employer and the MDW.

Should the MDW agree to work on her scheduled rest day, the employer is obligated to pay her at least the equivalent of one day’s wages.

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