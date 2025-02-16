SINGAPORE: A Singaporean student nearing graduation shared on social media how anxious and stressed she feels about finding her first job.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit, she described herself as a classic overachiever who has spent years juggling internships, part-time jobs, CCAs, leadership roles, research projects, and freelance work.

Moreover, she mentioned that she spent her “entire undergraduate life building up her CV” as best as she could because she knew the job market would be brutal, and it turns out she was right.

The student said that she has sent out early applications to at least 30 companies since January but has not received a single reply.



“I know these things take time, and I don’t expect to score a full-time job within a month, but the anxiety is debilitating,” she wrote. She also confessed that the stress has started affecting her sleep, causing her to have nightmares about job hunting every night.

“When I wake up, the first thing I do is check my phone and refresh Gmail, as if companies are gonna be scheduling interviews at 5 am or something,” she said.

“I’ll be graduating officially in the summer, late June/July, and this has been keeping me up at night. I’ve cried almost every single day for the last 3 weeks.”

Hoping for support and guidance, she reached out to the online community for any advice, encouragement, or reassurance that things would eventually work out.

“These things will take time…”

Many users quickly responded, sharing their own job-hunting experiences and reassuring her that she was not alone. Several pointed out that it is common for companies to take weeks or even months to respond, especially for fresh graduates competing in a saturated job market.

One user shared, “Hey, I took 6 months to find a job after I graduated in Jan 2022, with a bareboned CV. These things will take time; right now, you have the most time because you haven’t even graduated. Be patient.”

Others offered words of encouragement, addressing not just the job search but the anxiety that often comes with it. One user told her, “Anxiety happens because we want to be certain and control the outcome. But we all know there is no certainty in life.

Learn to let go of the outcome and the certainty. Trust that you can learn and handle what comes your way. You can’t be living your life in anxiety forever. Now you are anxious about finding a job. Next time, you will get anxious again about the things that happen at that job.”

A few users also proposed backup plans in case her job search didn’t work out. Some suggested exploring post-degree internships that might transition into full-time roles, seeking guidance from university career advisors, or connecting with recruiters and professionals on LinkedIn.

As a last resort, another user suggested applying for the next round of graduate programs when they open later in the year. By the end of the discussion, the student thanked everyone for their support, saying their words helped her feel a little more brave.

In an update to her post, she wrote, “Didn’t expect an outpouring of support!! Thank you to all the Reddit strangers who took time out of your day to be kind to me. I feel emboldened and less anxious. Thank you.”

Here’s what gradsingapore recommends if you’re struggling with job-hunting anxiety

Stop comparing yourself to others. It’s natural to feel like you’re falling behind when your friends secure jobs before graduation or when your parents compare you to others who have landed great offers. But keep in mind that everyone’s path is different. Job hunting is a personal journey, not a competition.

Connect with industry professionals. To ease your worries, consider speaking with professionals in your field. A lot of anxiety stems from uncertainty, so gaining insight into the industry can help. Reach out to seniors from your university, relatives, or even friends of friends.

Practice your interview skills. Consider scheduling mock interviews with your university’s career centre, seniors, or friends to refine your responses and identify any weaknesses. Doing so can help you feel more confident and prepared when the real interviews come around.

Prioritize self-care. Make sure job hunting doesn’t consume your life. Stay active, do things that bring you joy, and focus on keeping a positive mindset. Taking care of yourself will help you stay motivated and confident throughout the journey.

Enjoy the process. Career experts also encourage fresh graduates not to take everything too seriously. While job hunting can be stressful, try to see it as a learning experience rather than just a hurdle to overcome. Just keep pushing forward, stay patient, and trust that the right opportunity will come when the time is right.

