The kings are back: BTS ends military hiatus with explosive March 2026 comeback

After approximately four years, BTS is finally coming back together. This comeback carries extra weight: It’s the first time BTS will release music as a complete group since all seven members finished their mandatory military service, with Suga becoming the last to return in June 2025. RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are together again—no schedules split, no countdowns left.

Their first studio album in six years

Set to drop at 1:00 p.m. KST, the album will be BTS’s fifth full-length studio release, featuring 14 tracks. It’s also their first original studio album since Be in 2020, ending a six-year gap that fans have felt deeply.

The members were closely involved in shaping the album from start to finish. The music is said to reflect everything they’ve lived through during their time apart—the uncertainty, the growth, the weight of service, and the quiet moments of reflection.

A comeback announced the BTS way

True to form, BTS didn’t break the news with a flashy post or teaser trailer. Instead, they chose something far more personal.

They sent letters in their own handwriting to certified ARMY members, and each letter had a New Year’s message and a thank-you note to fans for sticking it out with them all throughout the break. Visibly printed on the page was the date “2026.03.20”—a silent but compelling pledge.

For fans who didn’t receive a physical letter, Naver reported that the messages will be shared on Weverse in late January 2026, making sure ARMY around the world can read them.

Some of the messages have already touched hearts. Jin shared that after years of standing on stage alone, he can finally greet fans again as part of the team. RM admitted he had been “waiting for this moment more than anyone.” Jungkook asked fans to continue walking with BTS through the year ahead, while j-hope captured the collective excitement perfectly: “Finally, it’s the year that we will all be together with you!!”

A world tour on the horizon

The reunion doesn’t stop with an album. BigHit Music also confirmed that BTS will launch a 2026 world tour, their first since Permission to Dance On Stage wrapped up in Las Vegas in April 2022. Full details—including tour dates and cities—will be announced on January 14, 2026.

Now, with the group brought together, a fresh episode is about to begin. It’s a reunion years in the making—and one of the most anticipated moments in global pop music.