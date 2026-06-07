4 years jail for Singaporean mum who allowed her 15-year-old son to smoke meth once every 2-3 days over a few months

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old Singaporean woman has been sentenced to four years in jail after allowing her 15-year-old son to regularly smoke methamphetamine and providing him with the equipment needed to do so.

The sentence, handed down on June 5, comes after the court heard that the boy had been using the drug every two to three days for several months while living with his mother and stepfather. The couple supplied him with methamphetamine and left drug paraphernalia within easy reach in their home, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

To protect the victim’s identity, none of the individuals involved in this case may be named.

How the curiosity of a teenager turned into regular drug use

Court documents showed that the boy first became aware of the drug utensils in January 2025 after spotting them in a sink at home. Curious about what they were, he asked his mother. She told him they were used for smoking methamphetamine.

Over the following months, the teenager began using methamphetamine frequently, smoking it once every two to three days, using utensils that had been left openly in the living room.

The mother later admitted that she and her husband had provided both the drugs and the equipment needed to consume them.

Court stresses duty of parents

Deputy Public Prosecutor Etsuko Lim argued that the case called for a strong deterrent sentence because it involved a child under the age of 16.

The prosecution said the woman wasn’t merely negligent. Instead, she actively supplied drugs to her son over a period exceeding five months and enabled his growing dependency.

District Judge Brenda Choo agreed. In sentencing the woman, Judge Choo said children rely on their caregivers for protection and safety. In this case, the adults responsible for the boy had done the opposite by exposing him to drugs and allowing him to consume them.

The judge also noted that the offence was serious because the teenager had ready access to both the drugs and the paraphernalia supplied by the adults in the household.

Drug exposure and legal consequences

The woman was also convicted of consuming methamphetamine herself. The court heard she had been using the drug since 2022, with her usage becoming more frequent over time. By the time of her arrest in June 2025, she was taking methamphetamine once or twice a week.

Her husband and the boy’s stepfather were arrested in the same operation. His case remains before the courts.

Singapore’s drug laws impose heavy penalties on adults who expose children to controlled drugs or drug paraphernalia. Those convicted of knowingly leaving such items accessible to children can face up to 10 years in jail, a S$20,000 fine, or both.

Cases involving youth and drugs usually focus on enforcement. This one centred on something more fundamental: the role of parents. When the people meant to safeguard a child instead encourage harmful behaviour, the consequences can stretch far beyond a courtroom sentence.