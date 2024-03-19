Explosive allegations have surfaced in Fani Willis’ racketeering charges against Donald Trump. The claims suggest that critical evidence to the 2020 election controversy may have been unlawfully obtained. Referred to is the game-changing phone call that transpired between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Game-changing phone call recorded illegally?

In a gripping revelation detailed in the recently published book, Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election, authors Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman shed light on a clandestine recording that could loosen Willis’ case.

The book contends that the game-changing phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a linchpin in the indictment, was obtained illegally.

Bombshell revelation

According to the authors, Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs clandestinely recorded the conversation, to shield Raffensperger from potential Trump falsehoods that might be disseminated about their exchange. However, the bombshell revelation is that Fuchs made the recording while physically located in Florida, a state where such actions could breach recording consent laws.

Legal experts speculate that Trump’s legal team might leverage this revelation to challenge the admissibility of the recording in court.

The book’s authors note the complexities surrounding the recording, hinting at the possibility of legal repercussions for Fuchs, particularly in Florida, where the recording took place.

Despite the book’s authors acknowledging Fuchs’ purported illegal action, they commend Willis for her tenacious pursuit of justice. If admitted in court, the evidence can tremendously “make” Willis’ case against Trump.

As the legal saga unfolds, questions loom over the fate of the crucial recording and its implications for Willis’ case against Trump. With both legal and political ramifications at play, the saga continues to captivate audiences, underscoring the profound complexities surrounding the aftermath of the 2020 election.

