‘The future of Singapore is bright’: Ariffin Sha is the new President of SDP’s youth wing party

SINGAPORE: Ariffin Sha, who contested in last year’s General Election under the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), was recently announced as the new president of the SDP Youth Wing, the Young Democrats.

Secretary-General Chee Soon Juan announced the Young Democrats’ new officers earlier this month after elections were held at the party headquarters. They will lead the youth wing from 2026 to 2028.

Along with Mr Sha, 28, the new officers are: Vice-President: Alexandra Tan, 32, Honorary Secretary: Kenneth Lin, 32, Council Members: Amir Farihin, 23, Iris Tan, 30, Joshua Shu, 29, and Xavier Tan, 25.

FB screengrab/ Bryan Lim Boon Heng (林文兴)﻿

“Despite everything that’s been thrown at us over the years, we continue to grow. I’m excited about this new group. They are a capable bunch, with good heads and, more importantly, good hearts,” wrote Dr Chee, adding that the team is made up of young professionals from the legal, medical, and communications sectors.

On his part, party chair Paul Tambyah, who shared the SDP chief’s post, wrote, “The future of Singapore is bright.”

In an Instagram post, Bryan Lim Boon, a past Young Democrats President, noted that “many passionate and capable young Singaporeans” have joined the SDP since last year’s GE.

Who is Ariffin Sha?

Mr Sha is a lawyer who founded Wake Up, Singapore. Last year, he was fielded as part of the SDP slate at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC. Though considerably younger than other candidates, he’s been part of the national political discourse since he was 16, as CNA pointed out.

He was called to the Bar last August. Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal characterised his journey to get there as “anything but” straightforward.

Mr Singh, as well as Eugene Thuraisingam, a noted international arbitration and human rights lawyer, were both present for the occasion. Mr Sha had worked at the latter’s law office for over five years.

“From a humble background to a scholarship overseas, from public interest cases to the recent election campaign trail, his story is one of grit, service, and purpose,” Mr Singh wrote, adding that he was the first in the family to have attended university.

According to Dr Chee, the Young Democrats’ agenda for this term includes developing young leaders, strengthening outreach to students and young working adults, and building a platform for youth voices on issues such as cost of living, mental health, climate concerns, housing, and employment. /TISG

Read also: Harpreet Singh, Eugene Thuraisingam in attendance as former SDP candidate Ariffin Sha is called to SG Bar