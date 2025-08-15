Harpreet Singh, Eugene Thuraisingam in attendance as former SDP candidate Ariffin Sha is called to SG Bar

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate and Wake Up, Singapore founder Ariffin Sha was called to the Bar earlier this week, a journey that Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal characterised as “anything but” straightforward.

His call to the Bar on Wednesday (Aug 13) was attended by Mr Singh, as well as Eugene Thuraisingam, a noted international arbitration and human rights lawyer. Mr Sha had worked at the latter’s law office for over five years.

On Aug 8, a judgment was released saying Mr Sha would be allowed to be called to the Bar, in spite of having been fined in 2024 for a story in Wake Up, Singapore about a woman’s alleged experience at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH). Her account was later found to be false.

While objections had been raised to Mr Sha’s admission to the Bar, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said that he had been “cooperative and remorseful” during the admissions process, and noted the lengths that Mr Sha went through in taking responsibility for his actions.

In a Facebook post, Mr Singh noted Mr Sha’s extraordinary journey.

“From a humble background to a scholarship overseas, from public interest cases to the recent election campaign trail, his story is one of grit, service, and purpose. And today, Ariffin shares an extraordinary link with one of Singapore’s most respected lawyers,” he wrote, adding that he is the first in the family to have attended university.

He also quoted Mr Sha, who had told him, “It has always been my firm belief that those of us with the privilege and honour of practising law owe a duty to the last, the least and the lost. I feel a strong responsibility to use our positions of relative privilege to help uplift others. I believe the law — just like the pen and the mic — is a potent and powerful tool for advocacy and justice.”

The connection Mr Singh referred to is that lawyer G Raman, whom he called “a giant of our profession” had been called to the bar on the same date 56 years ago, and said that like Mr Raman, Mr Sha is also a dreamer interested in service and justice, and noted that Mr Raman’s daughter and grandson were also in Court to witness Mr Sha’s call.

“Ariffin is also special for another reason. In GE2025, he stepped forward to serve Singaporeans as a Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate. Many will remember the eloquence, heart, and wit he brought to his rallies. He ran an admirable campaign — and, like many others, I was deeply impressed,” added Mr Singh.

In another Facebook post, Mr Thuraisingam congratulated Mr Sha, writing, “What a journey it has been!

I have no doubt that Ariffin will not just do himself proud but will be someone who will contribute immensely to this honourable profession and the community at large!” /TISG

