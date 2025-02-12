MALAYSIA: Imagine stepping into your first job, eager to learn and grow, only to be met with a toxic work environment, a lack of guidance, and questionable labour practices. This is the reality faced by a young audit associate in Penang, as shared in a viral Reddit post. The story sheds light on the exploitative practices some companies impose on fresh graduates, raising concerns about labour rights and fair employment policies.

According to the post, the young professional encountered an unwelcoming and unfriendly workplace. There was no proper onboarding, no training, and no introduction to colleagues. Instead, she was expected to start performing immediately, with little to no guidance. Unfortunately, this experience is not unique—many fresh graduates in Malaysia find themselves in similar situations, where companies treat them as cheap labour rather than valuable team members.

Questionable company practices

Beyond the toxic culture, the company allegedly engaged in unethical labour practices. Employees were forced to take unpaid leave during Chinese New Year, a clear violation of employment rights. Additionally, the company failed to issue payslips, raising concerns about salary transparency and compliance with labour laws. Even more troubling was the frequent presence of labour officers at the office, suggesting possible legal or regulatory breaches.

The company also experienced mass resignations, with a quarter of the staff leaving within a short period. Despite this, management dismissed concerns, claiming high turnover was “normal.” Such patterns are major red flags, indicating systemic issues that could put employees at both financial and professional risk.

Trapped by an unfair contract

While the Redditor’s girlfriend was hesitant to resign immediately, she later discovered a hidden clause in her contract: a three-month notice period requirement from March to July, even during probation. Outside of this period, only a one-month notice was required.

This type of clause raises serious concerns. Is it legal to impose different notice periods within the same contract? Does this contract violate Malaysian labour laws? Are young professionals being deliberately trapped in unfavourable employment terms? Such clauses can discourage employees from leaving toxic workplaces, effectively locking them into unfair conditions for months at a time.

What can employees do?

For employees stuck in similar situations, understanding their rights is crucial. The Malaysian Employment Act 1955 provides protection against unfair labour practices, and any contractual clause that contradicts labour laws may not be enforceable. Seeking advice from the Labour Department (JTKSM) can clarify whether the contract’s terms are legal.

Additionally, employees should document everything—including contracts, emails, and work conditions—as these can serve as evidence in case of legal disputes. If the workplace is toxic and exploitative, finding an alternative job should be a priority. No job is worth sacrificing mental health, well-being, and professional dignity.

Policy reforms: Strengthening labour protections

The prevalence of toxic workplaces and unfair employment contracts in Malaysia signals a deeper issue within the labour market. While the Employment Act provides some protections, many employees—especially fresh graduates—are either unaware of their rights or feel powerless against exploitative employers.

To address these concerns, labour laws must evolve. Employers should not be allowed to impose unreasonable notice periods that disproportionately affect employees. Contracts should be subject to stricter scrutiny, with unfair clauses nullified by default. Companies should also be required to provide proper training and onboarding for new employees, preventing situations where fresh hires are thrown into high-pressure environments with no guidance.

In addition, stricter enforcement of payslip and leave policies is necessary to ensure that workers receive their rightful compensation and benefits. Without proper implementation, unethical companies will continue to abuse loopholes, leaving young professionals trapped in stressful and unfair working conditions.

A call to action: Holding employers accountable

To combat unjust workplace practices, both employees and policymakers need to take action. Employees should report labour law violations to Malaysia’s Department of Labour (JTKSM) via the Ministry of Human Resources website or by visiting a labour office in their state.

Before signing an employment contract, job seekers should review all clauses carefully, negotiate any unfair terms, and seek legal advice if necessary. Employees can also leverage online platforms like Reddit, Glassdoor, and LinkedIn to share their experiences and warn others about unethical companies.

On the employer side, ethical companies must set an example by fostering positive work environments, ensuring fair employment terms, and adhering to labour laws. Instead of relying on restrictive contracts to prevent resignations, businesses should focus on employee retention through fair treatment, professional development, and workplace well-being initiatives.

For policymakers, stricter enforcement mechanisms are necessary to prevent companies from exploiting employees through vague or misleading contract clauses. Malaysia needs stronger anonymous reporting channels so employees can safely report workplace violations without fear of retaliation.

As more young professionals enter the workforce, discussions about fair employment practices must continue. Exploitative companies should no longer be able to take advantage of inexperienced workers without consequence.

The discussion sparked by this viral Reddit post is just the beginning. The more employees speak out, the closer we get to meaningful change in the employment landscape.