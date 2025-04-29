Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Photo: Instagram/Jin
Entertainment
2 min.Read

The combined performance by Coldplay and Jin of BTS ignites social media

Lydia Koh
By Lydia Koh
KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, the partnership between BTS’s Jin and Coldplay is igniting social media.

Photo: Instagram/Coldplay

Coldplay’s been on this massive ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour since Apr 16. They kicked things off in Korea. Yesterday, they shared cool photos and videos from the tour on their Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Coldplay shared two special photos, among the many photos of guest performers, of BTS’s Jin, and two videos. One of them showed Chris Martin just vibing with the audience, getting everyone to sing along—you know how he does! The other video was sweet: It caught the moment when Chris and Jin were on stage, just jumping around and laughing together. You could see they were good friends, having a blast up there. It was a nice glimpse into their friendship.

Special guest

Jin popped up as a special guest with Coldplay on Apr 19, and then, he joined them again for their very last show in Korea on Apr 25. 

When Jin joined Coldplay on stage, he didn’t just stand there! He performed “My Universe,” which is a song BTS did together with Coldplay. He also sang “The Astronaut,” which is his own solo song that he helped write, and he even created the music with Coldplay. Jin received a lot of accolades for captivating the public and fans with his strong vocals and breathtaking looks.

Great collaboration

Chris Martin was lovely about the whole collaboration with Jin. He kept mentioning that it was Jin’s idea for them to work together! During the show, Chris was warm, thanking Jin for introducing Coldplay to BTS, for being such a kind person, and for singing with them that night. He added that he’ll always love Jin.

Both Jin and Coldplay share a close bond. Back in 2021, BTS was in New York for a trip. Jin complimented Chris Martin’s guitar, and Chris then gifted Jin the guitar, which he had been using for more than 10 years.

Prior to their Seoul concert, Coldplay hinted at Jin’s upcoming arrival. After Coldplay wrapped up their last show in Hong Kong, they posted on Twitter on Apr 13, saying how amazing it was. Then, they hinted at their next stop, Seoul, and included a picture of Jin’s character, Wootteo. It’s sweet because, as a sign of their friendship, Coldplay has been bringing that Wootteo plushie along to every single concert they’ve done since Jin gave it to them back in 2022.

Shout-out to Jin and Seoul

After Jin showed up at that concert in Seoul on April 19, Coldplay was so touched that the very next day, they put up a post online.

It was he and Chris Martin singing together. In their message, they were super appreciative, thanking Jin for joining them and even giving a shout-out to Seoul. They said they’d never forget those moments and added a purple heart at the end—so sweet!

Then, Jin himself hopped on his Instagram a couple of days later, on Apr 26, and talked about how amazing Coldplay’s friendship is and how incredible their performance together was. It went viral all over the world. It just goes to show how famous and influential both of them are.

