Friday, May 30, 2025
31.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Screengrab from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYehKlFb5rU
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

The ‘best investment’ that never fails, according to billionaire Mark Cuban

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
- Advertisement -

In a world fixated with stock bits of advice, startups, and shortcuts to success, business tycoon Mark Cuban knows of something much simpler, and far more potent – investing in yourself.

Long before Shark Tank recognition, NBA team proprietorship, or billion-dollar exits, Cuban was just another fledgling proficient guy with no cash, no networks and contacts, and no clear path to follow. But he had something more valuable than capital – an unremitting dedication to learning.

“Some of the best investments I ever made were in myself,” Cuban says. “I didn’t have a job, didn’t have any money. But I realized that if I put in the effort, I could learn almost anything.”

So, he did. Cuban trained himself to program. He wrapped himself up in technology. The process was measured and frequently exasperating. But over time, that personal venture became the groundwork of a calling that would overtake his peers and disrupt industries.

- Advertisement -

“Learning is a skill,” he adds. “And most people don’t put in the time to keep learning. That’s always given me a competitive advantage.”

See also  Spider-Man 3 expected to have character from Homecoming

Cuban’s narrative is a gripping cue that the most vital advantage in your career isn’t your resume, your friends and work colleagues, or even your business model. It is YOU.

In a recent article published by INC.Com, here are five reasons why investing in yourself might be the shrewdest business move you’ll ever make:

You become your own competitive advantage

- Advertisement -

Knowledge multiplies and amplifies. Whether you’re into AI, trying to become a master negotiator, or leveling up your leadership abilities, every new capability makes you more flexible, respected, and irreplaceable. While others fester and deteriorate, your superiority rises.

You build confidence and clarity

When you invest in your development, you don’t just get better—you feel better. That self-assurance becomes visible inside boardrooms and during brainstorming sessions, and when you make decisions. Clarity follows, helping you align your objectives, set up boundaries, and leading with principle.

Your team mirrors your growth

- Advertisement -

Effective leaders don’t just have conversations about growth—they become models of it. When your team constantly sees you investing in yourself, in all probability, they’ll do the same. Over time, that generates an ethos of inquisitiveness, responsibility, and nonstop development.

See also  Elsa Pataky talks about imperfect relationships

You sharpen your decision-making

The higher you rise on your professional ladder, the fewer reactions and criticisms you get, and the bigger your gap in perceptions becomes. Surrounding yourself with counselors, trainers, or honest peer groups guarantees your continuous evolution as a person and as a professional. The result? You become more insightful, more adaptable, and make more calculated decisions, especially when under duress.

You build resilience against burnout

Leadership is tough. If you don’t take care of your physical, emotional, and mental well-being, everything else is adversely affected. Investing in yourself means building resilience, not just to survive moments when you’re in a crunch or feeling the heat, but to lead through them with precision and serenity.

In reality, your business can only grow and thrive as quickly as you do. Abilities diminish. Markets evolve. But the energy you put into acquiring knowledge, accepting changes, adapting to them, and becoming a better version of yourself pays dividends for life.

See also  S'poreans say the "Singaporean dream" is no longer 5Cs—cash, car, card, condo, country club; now it's FIRE—financial independence, retire early

As Cuban puts it: “It’s the one investment no market crash or competitor can take away.”

So, if you’re speculating where to place your energy next, look inside your innermost self. That’s where the genuine ROI starts.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Malaysia

Malaysia to use B20 biodiesel in ports to cut greenhouse gas and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

SEPANG: Malaysia is ramping up its green efforts by...
Jobs

Singaporeans dish on how to know when it’s time to quit your job

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user who’s been wanting...
In the Hood

Four teens tried to rob Carousell seller of $83k Rolex watch

SINGAPORE:  Two Carousell users narrowly escaped becoming victims of...
In the Hood

Shared car was being driven to repair shop when it caught fire: GetGo

SINGAPORE: A shared car that caught fire along Upper...
Sports

Brunei DPMM part ways with Singapore Premier League, returns to Malaysia Super League

SINGAPORE: There has been a mixed reaction from the...
Singapore News

Training or just a photo op? Dog school responds to viral ‘happy group shot’

SINGAPORE: A video of dogs being made to sit...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Four teens tried to rob Carousell seller of $83k Rolex watch

SINGAPORE:  Two Carousell users narrowly escaped becoming victims of...

Shared car was being driven to repair shop when it caught fire: GetGo

SINGAPORE: A shared car that caught fire along Upper...

Training or just a photo op? Dog school responds to viral ‘happy group shot’

SINGAPORE: A video of dogs being made to sit...

New AMK MP Jasmin Lau apologises to residents after flyer mix-up

SINGAPORE: Jasmin Lau, the newly elected Member of Parliament (MP)...

Business

Singaporeans dish on how to know when it’s time to quit your job

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user who’s been wanting...

With costs rising, S’pore companies freeze wages and look abroad for AI skills

SINGAPORE: Singapore businesses are being squeezed by rising costs...

Is China finally lifting its K-pop ban? BTS company Hybe opens first office in Beijing

BEIJING: BTS’s agency Hybe has opened its first office...

Trade costs force 42% of Singapore firms to raise prices, HSBC finds

SINGAPORE: Rising costs due to tariffs and other trade-related...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore