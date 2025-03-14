The 2025 London Marathon is set to break records, as it will feature the largest field ever in the event’s history.

More than 56,000 runners are expected to complete the 26.2-mile course on April 27, 2025. This would surpass the current record of 55,646 finishers set by the New York Marathon back in November. Since its inception in 1981, the London Marathon has seen over 1.3 million runners cross the finish line.

Hugh Brasher, the CEO of London Marathon Events, said: “The 45th edition is a landmark year for us, and it would be wonderful to mark that by becoming the biggest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world… Marathon Day is an extraordinary day when communities come together to celebrate the very best of humanity as tens of thousands of participants take on the legendary 26.2-mile challenge from Greenwich to The Mall and raise tens of millions for charity on the way.”

London Marathon updates

Over 840,000 individuals applied for this year’s London Marathon ballot, breaking the previous world record of 578,304 set for the 2024 race. Of the UK applicants, 49% were women, and there was a remarkable 105% rise in applications from those aged 20-29, reflecting a growing interest from younger runners.

Among professional runners, distance-running legend Eliud Kipchoge is making his return to the London Marathon this year for the first time since 2020. In the women’s race, world record holder Ruth Chepngetich, Olympic champion Sifan Hassan, and silver medallist Tigst Assefa– the three fastest women in history– are all confirmed to compete. Eilish McColgan will also make her debut in the race.

British interest in the men’s race will be led by Emile Cairess, who may challenge Mo Farah’s British record. Also in the fray is another British star, the Olympic and world triathlon champion Alex Yee.