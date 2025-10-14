Thailand grapples with ageing population; retirement reform sparks national debate

BANGKOK: In a bold move that’s already stirring heated debate, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has proposed raising the retirement age for civil servants from 60 to 65. For many, it’s a policy shift long overdue. For others, it’s a wake-up call about how Thailand is ageing — fast.

With more people living longer than ever before, the question isn’t just how we retire — but whether we can afford to at all.

A nation growing older — and living longer

Thailand is transforming into a “super-aged society” — a term used when more than 28% of the population is over 60. That’s expected to happen by 2034.

The numbers speak volumes: of Thailand’s 65.7 million people, almost 24 million are already over 60. In contrast, the younger generation is thinning out, with just 15 million people aged 0–21.

Worse still, people aren’t just living longer — they’re often living longer without income. Thailand now has more than 40,000 centenarians, the fifth-highest in the world.

“So, if Thai society continues to adhere to the 60-year retirement age, this will mean retirees will have a 40-year age gap, leading to a life without work,” warns Nattapat Sarobol, a lecturer at Thammasat University. “Where will they get their livelihood?”

Silver hair, golden potential?

It’s easy to frame ageing as a crisis, but look closer, and it’s also an economic opportunity.

Thailand’s “silver economy” — spending by people aged 50 and older — is booming. In 2023, senior citizens spent over 2.18 trillion baht. That figure is expected to jump to 3.5 trillion by 2033.

What’s more, older Thais are increasingly staying in the workforce. By 2033, around 6.6 million elderly people — nearly 37% of the over-60 population — are expected to be working.

“The key challenge is how to retain them in the workforce longer,” says Nonarit Bisonyabut of the Thailand Development Research Institute. “We must prioritise keeping them in the system. The government should offer incentives to encourage longer employment.”

The Generation X squeeze

Caught in the middle are Thailand’s Gen Xers — now the largest generation in the country. Many once dreamed of early retirement. Now, they’re facing a very different reality: working longer, often into their 60s or 70s, just to make ends meet.

According to Nattapat, labour shortages will push many retirees back into work. “But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy,” he says.

Older jobseekers face plenty of hurdles — from workplace ageism and outdated job training to rigid company cultures that struggle to adapt.

Policy change or cosmetic fix?

The prime minister’s proposal would affect 1.75 million civil servants, but what about the 18 million Thais working in the private sector?

Experts warn that without broader reform, raising the retirement age is just a band-aid.

“We need more than a number change,” says Nattapat. “We need new policies that create age-inclusive workplaces, offer retraining, and get rid of hiring biases.”

Singapore, for example, has found success with its Reemployment policy, which supports older workers with training and incentives to keep contributing.

Cultural clashes and broken systems

Not everyone is thrilled about working longer, but not for the reasons you might think.

A senior official, who spoke anonymously, said many civil servants don’t retire because they’re tired — they retire because they’re stuck.

“Career paths in government are often blocked by corruption and favouritism,” the official said. “People leave not because they can’t go on — but because they don’t see a future.”

Until workplace culture becomes more transparent and fair, simply extending careers may not keep people in them.

A national crossroads

Thailand is facing a demographic crossroads. The birth rate is among the lowest in Asia — just 6.2 births per 1,000 people — and fewer women are having children. That means fewer young workers, more retirees, and greater strain on the economy.

The retirement debate isn’t just about ageing — it’s about adapting. How we choose to act now will shape what it means to grow older in Thailand for decades to come.

What started as a government proposal has quickly become a national conversation. And with time ticking, it’s one conversation Thailand can’t afford to ignore.