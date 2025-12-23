Thai mother accused of selling 12-year-old daughter into Japanese prostitution set to face justice

Authorities are bracing for the return of a Thai woman whose case has stirred deep public unease, not only for its criminal implications but for the human cost at its centre — a child caught in an alleged act of exploitation far from home.

Arrest abroad and imminent return

The 29-year-old woman, whose name has not been released to protect those involved, is expected to arrive in Thailand on Tuesday evening after being arrested in Taiwan.

According to a police source, she will land at Suvarnabhumi Airport around 5 p.m. aboard Thai Airways flight TG633. Investigators say she left Thailand as scrutiny intensified over allegations connected to her activities in Japan earlier this year, setting off an international manhunt that ultimately led to her arrest.

Serious charges linked to exploitation

At the heart of the case is the woman’s 12-year-old daughter, who authorities allege was forced to work at a massage parlour in central Tokyo.

An arrest warrant was issued last month, accusing the mother of procuring her own child for prostitution and engaging in human trafficking. If she gets a guilty verdict, she could be imprisoned for up to 20 years, and the monetary penalties can reach up to 2 million baht (S$82,000).

Officials say the case is a blunt cue of the defenselessness of children, how vulnerable they are, even with people who are supposed to protect them. It also demonstrated the pressing necessity of cross-border collaboration in stopping manipulation and abuse and guaranteeing children’s protection.