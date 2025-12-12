Thai army accuses Cambodia of endangering cultural heritage sites, escalating tensions in border dispute

BANGKOK: The Thai army has issued a stark warning to Cambodia, urging the neighbouring country not to turn cultural heritage sites into military strongholds. Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, stressed Thursday that such actions violate the 1954 Hague Convention, which protects historical sites during armed conflict.

The warning comes as tensions flare along the Thai-Cambodian border. Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has accused Thai forces of causing damage to historic temples, including Ta Khwai and the World Heritage-listed Preah Vihear.

In response, Maj. Gen. Winthai insisted that it is Cambodia’s forces who have put these sacred sites at risk. “They deliberately used heritage sites as military bases, targeting Thai forces,” he said. “Thailand is acting to neutralise threats proportionately and within international law.”

UNESCO has voiced deep concern over the renewed fighting. The United Nations cultural agency warned that the escalating clashes threaten irreplaceable cultural landmarks, and pledged technical and emergency support to protect these treasures “as soon as conditions allow.”

Amid the political and military tensions, Thailand’s Culture Minister, Sabeeda Thaised, emphasised the delicate balance between protecting ancient monuments and safeguarding national sovereignty. Officials from the Culture Ministry and the Fine Arts Department are already discussing next steps to minimise damage.

The human toll of the border conflict is mounting. As the clashes entered their fifth day on Thursday, Thai forces reported three civilian deaths and nine military casualties. Approximately 200,000 people have been banished from high-risk areas, required to depart from their homes and leave their sources of revenue behind.

The Thai Second Army Region reported heavy losses for Cambodian forces, including the deaths of an estimated 102 soldiers, the destruction of six T-55 tanks, one BM-21 rocket launcher, and dozens of drones. Lt. Col. Thitiphong Fuangchan, assistant army spokesman, described a late-night firefight on Wednesday when Cambodian troops fired artillery and deployed drones over key areas, including temples and strategic positions.

For people residing along the disputed border, life every day is full of doubts and apprehensions. With the two countries trading fire and bullets, dread remains that more cultural heritage locations and civilian communities will be caught in the deadly clashes.