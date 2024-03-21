Amid a surge in illegal immigration, Texas emerges as a stronghold in the battle to secure its borders. While the Biden administration faces criticism for the lack of enforcement, they are taking proactive measures to stem the tide of migrants. With Mexico declining to accept deportees from the U.S, Texas finds itself at the forefront of addressing the immigration crisis.

As tensions escalate, Texas remains resolute in defending its sovereignty and protecting its communities from the repercussions of unregulated migration.

According to a press release done by Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they are denouncing the Texas Senate Bill 4 (SB4), branding it as a discriminatory law aimed at criminalizing migrants and promoting family separation. Furthermore, Mexico adamantly opposes any measure granting state or local authorities immigration control, which includes arrest and deportation of nationals or foreigners to Mexico.

Critically, Mexico condemns provisions adversely impacting the rights of over 10 million Mexican-origin individuals in Texas, fostering an environment rife with discrimination. Asserting its right to safeguard its nationals in the U.S., Mexico pledges legal action, filing a brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals and reinforcing consular assistance for Mexicans in Texas.

Texas told to solve illegal migrant crisis on their own

So illegals travel through Mexico to break into the U.S. but then Mexico won’t take them back? We didn’t have this problem under President Trump. I wonder why. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 19, 2024

Following that, conservatives on X state that during Trump’s tenure, none of this happened. They are vehemently angry at the fact that illegals managed to cross through the Mexican border but when they’re deported, the country is refusing to take them back.

8 million US families depend directly on that commerce… you’re not gonna do that. — Pancho Pistolas (@Panchopistolsmx) March 20, 2024

In addition to this, X users suggest a blockade of the Texas highway system. They suggest that trucks from Mexico should be turned back to the country of their origins. However, others add that this idea is highly impractical as Americans need commerce trade with their southern neighbor.

Read More News

The post Texas told to solve illegal migrant crisis on their own, Mexico refuses to receive deportees back appeared first on The Independent News.