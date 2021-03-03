Terence Cao charged with breaching Covid-19 laws after birthday party with Mediacorp artistes

- Advertisement -

Mediacorp actor Terence Cao was charged on Tuesday (March 2) with flouting Covid-19 laws after he held a birthday party at his condominium last October.

Cao, 53, is accused of allowing 12 others who were not members of his household to enter and remain at his residence at Daisy Road near Braddell Road on Oct 2 last year, between 9pm and 1am.

Another man who was at the party, Lance Lim Chee Keong, 50, was also charged on Tuesday. He faces a single charge of gathering with 12 others.

He had allegedly invited three of the other guests despite knowing it would exceed the permissible group size, a report on TODAY Online said.

According to photos uploaded by actor Jeffrey Xu on Oct 3 onto his Instagram Stories, 13 people were at the celebration, in what looked to be a private residence, with Xu holding a cake. Celebrities present in the photo include Xu, Sonia Chew, actors Terence Cao, Shane Pow, Jeremy Chan and actress Julie Tan. No one was wearing a mask.

Besides the two men, the 11 others who had attended the birthday celebration had been issued with a composition fine of S$300 for participating in the social gathering of more than five persons.

Last year, deejay Sonia Chew was dropped from hosting Mediacorp’s annual countdown show amid investigations into whether Covid-19 safe distancing regulations were breached at a birthday party for actor Jeffrey Xu.

At the time of the party, only up to five people could gather outside the household and each household had a limit of five visitors at any one time. /TISG

