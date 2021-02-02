Home News 2 men to be charged with breaching Covid-19 laws after birthday party...

2 men to be charged with breaching Covid-19 laws after birthday party involving Mediacorp artistes

If found guilty the two men can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both

Photo: Instagram /Jeffrey Xu

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Two men will be charged in court on March 2 after Covid-19 safe distancing rules were breached during a birthday party involving 11 others last October.

In a media release on Monday (Feb 1), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) did not identify the parties involved, but added that one of the two individuals who will be charged is the 53-year-old owner of the residential unit where the birthday celebration allegedly took place.

He had allegedly breached Covid-19 laws by allowing 12 other people who were not members of his household to enter and remain at his home at Daisy Road on Oct 2 last year.

According to photos uploaded by actor Jeffrey Xu on Oct 3 onto his Instagram Stories, 13 people were at the celebration, in what looked to be a private residence, with Xu holding a cake. Celebrities present in the photo include Xu, Sonia Chew, actors Terence Cao, Shane Pow, Jeremy Chan and actress Julie Tan. No one was wearing a mask.

- Advertisement -

The other man, who was one of the visitors, will be charged with gathering outside his ordinary place of residence with 12 other people who were not from his household.

If found guilty of their offences, the two men can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Besides the two men, the 11 other visitors who had attended the birthday celebration had been issued with a composition fine of S$300 for participating in the social gathering of more than five persons.

Last year, deejay Sonia Chew was dropped from hosting Mediacorp’s annual countdown show amid investigations into whether Covid-19 safe distancing regulations were breached at a birthday party for actor Jeffrey Xu.

At the time of the party, only up to five people could gather outside the household and each household had a limit of five visitors at any one time. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Ho Ching: Younger adults more likely to suffer reactions to Covid vaccine

Singapore—Madam Ho Ching, chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, took to Facebook on Friday (Jan 29) to explain the side effects and reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, which seems to affect younger adults...
View Post
Featured News

Driver of Mercedes nearly hits man at IKEA Tampines, ends up scratching his own car

Singapore—One Mercedes Benz driver has hopefully learned that impatience doesn’t pay. In his haste to get past a truck parked in the loading bay of the IKEA Tampines, the driver forced his way through an impossibly narrow space. Video footage caught the Mercedes...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Cheng Bock appeals to save Dover Forest

Singapore—Calling it the “soul of the community," Dr Tan Cheng Bock has joined the voices in appealing for the preservation of Dover Forest. The secretary-general of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) wrote, “Dover Forest is a green lung that breathes soul to surrounding neighbourhoods....
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore