Sports

Teenager Alexandra Eala makes history as first Filipina to reach WTA semi-final

ByAiah Bathan

March 28, 2025

Alexandra Eala maintained her impressive form at the Miami Open, stunning five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek with a straight-set victory to advance to the first semi-final of her tennis career. 

The young wild card secured a victory with a final scoreline of 6-2, 7-5, showcasing her capabilities marked by her powerful left-handed forehand and precise return of serve. 

Swiatek is now the third Grand Slam champion that Eala has defeated on her journey at the Miami Open. Previously, the 19-year-old athlete had defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys. 

Eala continuous to make history 

With her remarkable performance at the Miami Open, Eala cemented her place in Philippine tennis history as she became the first Filipina to reach a WTA semi-final. She is set to be the first from her country to break into the world’s top 100. 

Her victory over Ostapenko not only gave her a personal achievement but also gave the Philippines its first ever win against a top-30 player. With that triumph, Eala has now three wins over top-30 opponents. 

See also  The 2025 Singapore Tennis Open: Celebrating the sport

With her recent win, Eala said in an on-court interview: “I don’t know what to say… I’m in complete disbelief right now, and I’m on cloud nine.” 

Moreover, in her recent social media post, the athlete shared:Wishing for more success! I can’t begin to describe to all of you the feelings I have right now. We’ve come so far, but the fight goes on! Thank you so much and I hope all of you can follow along and support me in my next match❤️”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Eala (@alex.eala)

Netizens shared their excitement, telling Eala: “Godspeed, Alex!! ❤️🇵🇭”, “We’re so proud of you, Alex! This is just the beginning 🔥🇵🇭”, and “You got this!!! We can’t wait to see you raise the trophy! Continue making us proud!!!”

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Iga Swiatek receives extra security after abusive fan incident at the Miami Open

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup: Singapore men’s team aims for top-eight finish

March 27, 2025 Khalis Rifhan
Asia Sports

Messi magic in Asia: Argentina football team to come to Singapore and India

March 27, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

Sports

Teenager Alexandra Eala makes history as first Filipina to reach WTA semi-final

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Singapore News

63,000 public healthcare staff to get up to 7% pay rise, but netizens voice tax and manpower concerns

March 28, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Iga Swiatek receives extra security after abusive fan incident at the Miami Open

March 28, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Singapore News

Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Johor checkpoints over Hari Raya long weekend – Here’s how to get there smoothly

March 28, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.