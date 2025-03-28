Alexandra Eala maintained her impressive form at the Miami Open, stunning five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek with a straight-set victory to advance to the first semi-final of her tennis career.

The young wild card secured a victory with a final scoreline of 6-2, 7-5, showcasing her capabilities marked by her powerful left-handed forehand and precise return of serve.

Swiatek is now the third Grand Slam champion that Eala has defeated on her journey at the Miami Open. Previously, the 19-year-old athlete had defeated Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys.

Eala continuous to make history

With her remarkable performance at the Miami Open, Eala cemented her place in Philippine tennis history as she became the first Filipina to reach a WTA semi-final. She is set to be the first from her country to break into the world’s top 100.

Her victory over Ostapenko not only gave her a personal achievement but also gave the Philippines its first ever win against a top-30 player. With that triumph, Eala has now three wins over top-30 opponents.

With her recent win, Eala said in an on-court interview: “I don’t know what to say… I’m in complete disbelief right now, and I’m on cloud nine.”

Moreover, in her recent social media post, the athlete shared: “Wishing for more success! I can’t begin to describe to all of you the feelings I have right now. We’ve come so far, but the fight goes on! Thank you so much and I hope all of you can follow along and support me in my next match❤️”

Netizens shared their excitement, telling Eala: “Godspeed, Alex!! ❤️🇵🇭”, “We’re so proud of you, Alex! This is just the beginning 🔥🇵🇭”, and “You got this!!! We can’t wait to see you raise the trophy! Continue making us proud!!!”