Tech professional with 10 years experience considers leaving job for ITE, asks locals if this idea is ‘crazy’

SINGAPORE: A tech professional who spent the past 10 years climbing the corporate ladder recently shared on a local forum that he’s considering enrolling in the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to acquire practical skills in a new field.

“I have always been hands-on and have loved fixing and tinkering with things all my life, but I never had any proper form of training—just YouTube and some hope,” he said.

“I really want to pick up some skills in either fixing a vehicle or lift/escalator. I know it sounds funny, but maybe that’s what I want, and I don’t think these sorta job will go obsolete, but does it make sense at all? Or am I crazy? Is there a better way to do it? Does it make sense for a working adult to go to ITE?” he asked the online community.

To help others form an opinion, he also provided context about his financial obligations. He said, “I do have some savings, maybe will last me 2 years with school fee + daily expenses + S$500 per month to parents. No family, but a fiancée. Haven’t shared the idea with her, but yeah…”

The post sparked a lively discussion among Singaporean Redditors, many of whom encouraged the tech professional to pursue his interests.

One user told him, “Yes, it makes sense, and you’re not crazy. There are adults that study in ITE with the younger students. In fact, ITE is a great place since it’s more hands-on learning. There’s also something called Work-Study Diploma, which is quite known.”

Another said, “I’ve seen a few working adults in ITE during my time in the 2010s, so you aren’t the first one to consider this. I say go for it!”

A third commented, “Don’t mind S$2k/month salary? Then go for it lor. Usually mid-career skillless people need more, that’s why got so many degree holder doing grab/taxi.”

Still, despite the overwhelming support, a handful of Redditors voiced their concerns about the idea of quitting a full-time job to return to school.

Some felt it would be too risky to give up a steady income, especially in today’s economy, and suggested that he consider enrolling in ITE part-time instead. This way, they said, he could upgrade his skills while keeping his current job and financial stability.

One added, “Do it part-time in case you don’t want to switch in the end? Check if you can use the skills future career conversion program. They have something for lifts.”

