Teacher found dead in Johor—Malaysian authorities seek her aunt in Singapore to be notified

SINGAPORE: The colleagues of a 39-year-old teacher who was recently found dead in Johor are hoping to find her elderly relative to notify her, an aunt who is said to be living in Singapore.

Lo Kwan Fong had worked as a teacher and vice-principal at SJKC Woon Hua, a primary school in Kulai, Johor, according to recent Facebook posts. The last time anyone saw her was in February, when a colleague visited her.

Her neighbours also said that they had not seen the teacher for some time now.

On Thursday (Jun 12), her remains were found in her home at Bandar Selesa Jaya, Johor. After one of her neighbours noticed an unpleasant smell, they called the police. A report in Lianhe Zaobao says that Ms Lo may have passed away a month before the discovery.

“A gentle and humble role model, she wholeheartedly embraced her mission as an educator. She cared deeply for her students and was loved by one and all: students, parents, and colleagues alike. She worked hard and made school a better place for her students. As a mentor, Kwan Fong was a pillar and beacon,” reads a post in the Death Kopitiam Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Jun 16).

The post also noted that Ms Lo had not been at the school where she works for some months.

Her remains are currently at a government hospital in Johor while the search for her next-of-kin is ongoing.

Ms Lo was the only child of her parents, who passed away in 2010. Her mother was known by the name 江莱好, and their family had lived in Bandar Selesa Jaya.

However, there is ample reason to believe that Ms Lo has an aunt who lives in Singapore. She is believed to be aged 75, around the same age as Ms Lo’s parents would have been today.

There is also a possibility that she has other relatives who live in Taiping, Perak.

Any person who has information on Ms Lo’s relatives is asked to reach out to the police in Skudai, Johor, at (+60) 07-511-2622.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan was quoted in the New Straits Times as saying that after a post-mortem examination was conducted, the cause of death of Ms Lo could not be determined as the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

“The teacher is believed to have died about one month prior. Investigations found that she had not reported for work since Sept 24 last year,” he said, adding “The case has been classified as a sudden death report. No criminal elements were detected.” /TISG

