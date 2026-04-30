Taxi nearly hits security officer at Westgate, netizens split over blame

SINGAPORE: A near-miss incident at Westgate has sparked debate online after a taxi was seen driving towards a security officer on duty.

In a video shared on Facebook, a TransCab vehicle appeared to move forward suddenly while the officer was directing traffic at the entrance. The officer managed to react quickly and avoid being hit.

The officer was seen talking to the driver before everything happened, so it was uncertain if this was done intentionally.

With this, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section, stating their sides on who was at fault in the first place.

Some criticised the driver, saying the situation could have easily led to serious injury.

“The security officer is in a good mood today, man… Or else things would have been different! Anyway, it was great to see his fast reflexes! That cab could’ve broken some bones!”

Another comment remarked: “Purposely one very obvious.”

However, for other people, the officer is also at fault. Others questioned why he was standing in the way of the vehicle, and that the driver just wanted to follow the lane.

“Don’t blame the driver. I have met many road marshallers who wave you to proceed, but they stand in your way. If you try to avoid him, you will hit another car on your right. I never trust these so-called road marshals,” one netizen said.

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In a separate case, a 40-year-old passenger complained that his whole ride felt like he was flying, especially when the driver was caught speeding at 5 a.m.

“If there were elderly passengers in the car, they would definitely get carsick or feel unwell… If there were motorcyclists or pedestrians on the road at the time, the driver would not have been able to brake in time, and an accident would have definitely occurred,” the passenger claimed.

Read more about the news story here.