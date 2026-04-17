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Friday, April 17, 2026
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In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘Feels like flying’ — Private hire driver warned after speeding complaint from passenger during early-morning ride

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A passenger wanted a peaceful drive during the early hours of the morning, but a private hire car driver preferred otherwise. A 40-year-old passenger recently complained that his whole ride felt like he was flying, especially when the driver was caught speeding at 5 a.m. 

In a report by 8world, the passenger admitted that on April 12, he booked a private hire driver early in the morning. Firstly, the driver did not wait at the designated pick-up location indicated on the app, and instead stopped on the opposite side of the pick-up point. Knowing that there will be a waiting fee, the passenger needed to adjust and walk to the opposite side of the road to get inside the car. 

The inconvenience did not stop there. Afterwards, the passenger noticed that the driver was wearing very short shorts, and at first glance, he thought that he was just wearing his underwear. The passenger also admitted that the car was going very fast during the 15-minute drive and did not stop when going over speed bumps, which made him very nervous. 

With this, the passenger declared: “If there were elderly passengers in the car, they would definitely get carsick or feel unwell… If there were motorcyclists or pedestrians on the road at the time, the driver would not have been able to brake in time, and an accident would have definitely occurred.” 

Because of this unfortunate experience, the passenger sent an email to the service provider and filed a report. Grab, the service provider, later on informed him that they had already issued a warning to the said driver. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to speeding, there was a news story where Singapore’s traffic police recorded more than 55,000 violations in January and February of 2026, a 6% increase from over 51,000 in the previous year. The government shared that the total cases stood at 55,044, with speeding making up nearly 80% of the offences. 

It was reported that the violation of speeding dominated with 42,948 cases, 78% of the total number recorded and more than 20% jump from 34,918 last year. 

Read more about the news story here.

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