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Singapore News
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More than 55,000 traffic violations recorded in Singapore, with speeding dominating

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s traffic police have recorded more than 55,000 violations in January and February of 2026, a 6% increase from over 51,000 in the previous year. The government shared that the total cases stood at 55,044, with speeding making up nearly 80% of the offences. 

As reported by 8world, speeding dominated with 42,948 cases, 78% of the total number recorded and more than 20% jump from 34,918 last year. Furthermore, there were 2,724 red-light violations in the first two months of the year, from 3,890 in 2025. Careless driving plummeted more than 60%, with a record of 1,504 cases from 3,901. 

The given data is based on statistics dated up to March 27, 2026. It is important to take note that these figures may be revised after further investigations and pending cases have been concluded. 

New Cameras for Better Traffic Enforcement 

To strengthen traffic enforcement for the betterment of citizens’ experiences, the government activated new traffic violation enforcement cameras (TVECs) to effectively capture road violations. During the trial phase from April last year to February of this year, the authorities detected more than 67,000 traffic violations such as running red lights and illegal turns. 

The government also pointed out that the new traffic violation enforcement camera makes use of video analytics and automatic license plate recognition technology to easily detect and capture specific traffic violations in real time. Furthermore, these new cameras operate 24/7, boosting efficiency and safety across Singapore’s roads. 

Singapore’s traffic police have deployed nine related devices across the country and are exploring how to further expand this deployment. 

Other related news 

In similar news to traffic violations that led to road accidents, there was a report where a minibus turning at an intersection accidentally collided with an electric bicycle, causing the rider to have a broken bone that needed surgery. 

With this, the bus rider was fined $2,500 and had his license suspended for five years. 

Read more about the news story here.

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