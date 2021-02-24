Home News Tanjong Pagar crash: Woman who tried to save fiancee from burning car...

Tanjong Pagar crash: Woman who tried to save fiancee from burning car now conscious, out of danger

Raybe Oh Siew Huey is out of the intensive care unit and her family is with her

Raybe Oh. Facebook screengrab.

Anna Maria Romero

News
Singapore— Twenty-six-year-old Raybe Oh Siew Huey, who sustained severe burns when she ran into a burning car in the hopes of saving her fiancé from a car crash in Tanjong Pagar on Feb 13, is now conscious and is in stable condition.

The straitstimes.com reported on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 23) that Ms Oh is out of the intensive care unit and that her family is with her.

The update on Ms Oh’s condition came from the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Since the car crash that took her fiancé’s life as well as four of their friends, Ms Oh, who has severe burns in over 80 per cent of her body, has been fighting for her life.

She had been conscious, however, when she was taken to SGH via ambulance on the morning of Feb 13.

A video emerged last week of the crash, with Ms Oh running directly toward the flames.

Her fiancé, 29-year-old Jonathan Long, and his friends had come from a Korean Restaurant on Feb 13 for a Chinese New Year celebration. Mr Long allegedly took four male friends on a joyride on his white BMW, speeding around the area several times.

This was witnessed by several bystanders.

The other men in the vehicle were Mr Eugene Yap, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

Mr Long, it seems, lost control of the vehicle, which is speculated to have been going at over 200 km per hour.

When the BMW crashed into the shophouse, it burst into flames.

Ms Oh rushed forward to try to save them.

“She tried to open the door and was injured in the process. She was trying to save her fiancé,” one of her friends told straitstimes.com (ST). 

The Malaysian-born Ms Oh is a former Singapore Airlines air stewardess who occasionally sang getai as a way of earning extra money. 

The couple had been together for several years already, and she is well known to his family. They had recently applied together for a HDB flat and had planned on getting married.

Mr Long’s father told Shin Min Daily News last week that he considers his son’s fiancee as a daughter, and added that he will continue to help take care of her.

“I treat her as my own daughter and I hope that she will be safe. She is really a very good girl, and we will do our best to take care of her,” he said.

/TISG

Read also: Man who lost son in Tanjong Pagar crash treats son’s fiancee as his own daughter

