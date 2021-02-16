Man who lost son in Tanjong Pagar crash treats son’s fiancee as his own daughter

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The terrible Feb 13 Tanjong Pagar car crash that took the lives of five men shocked Singaporeans, as well as drew attention to a current speeding problem in that area.

The woman who had tried to help the men in the BMW that crashed into a shophouse, 26-year-old Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, is the fiancee of the driver of the BMW, 29-year-old Jonathan Long.

Ms Oh is still at Singapore General Hospital, having suffered severe burns on 80 per cent of her body due to her attempts at rescuing Mr Long.

She is presently fighting for her life in the ICU.

Ms Oh and Mr Long had been a couple for several years already, and she is well known to his family.

They had recently applied together for a HDB flat and had planned on getting married.

Mr Long’s father told Shin Min Daily News that he sees Ms Oh as a daughter. He added that he will continue to take care of her.

Mr Jonathan Long and his friends had come from a Korean Restaurant on Feb 13 for a Chinese New Year celebration. Mr Long allegedly took four male friends on a joyride on his white BMW, speeding around the area several times.

This was witnessed by several bystanders.

But Mr Long, it seems, lost control of the vehicle, which is speculated to have been going at over 200 km per hour.

When the BMW crashed into the shophouse, it burst into flames.

Ms Oh rushed forward to try to save them.

“She tried to open the door and was injured in the process. She was trying to save her fiancé,” one of her friends told straitstimes.com (ST).

Ms Oh is a former Singapore Airlines air stewardess who occasionally sang getai as a way of earning extra money.

A getai organiser, Mr Aaron Tan, told ST that the getai community was shocked at the news of the accident.

“She started singing getai before becoming a flight stewardess but kept mostly a low profile. She had to stop for a while because of her new work commitments but started performing again last year because of the pandemic.

As a getai community, we were shocked to hear of the news and pray that she recovers.

She did what she did for love, and it was a selfless act that not everybody could do. It was a commendable thing.”

