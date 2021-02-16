Home News Man who lost son in Tanjong Pagar crash treats son's fiancee as...

Man who lost son in Tanjong Pagar crash treats son’s fiancee as his own daughter

Raybe Oh Siew Huey suffered severe burns in the process of trying to rescue her boyfriend who died in the car crash

Facebook screengrab

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—The terrible Feb 13 Tanjong Pagar car crash that took the lives of five men shocked Singaporeans, as well as drew attention to a current speeding problem in that area.

The woman who had tried to help the men in the BMW that crashed into a shophouse, 26-year-old Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, is the fiancee of the driver of the BMW, 29-year-old Jonathan Long.

Ms Oh is still at Singapore General Hospital, having suffered severe burns on 80 per cent of her body due to her attempts at rescuing Mr Long.

She is presently fighting for her life in the ICU.

- Advertisement -

Ms Oh and Mr Long had been a couple for several years already, and she is well known to his family.

They had recently applied together for a HDB flat and had planned on getting married.

Mr Long’s father told Shin Min Daily News that he sees Ms Oh as a daughter.

He added that he will continue to take care of her.

Mr Jonathan Long and his friends had come from a Korean Restaurant on Feb 13 for a  Chinese New Year celebration. Mr Long allegedly took four male friends on a joyride on his white BMW, speeding around the area several times.

This was witnessed by several bystanders.

But Mr Long, it seems, lost control of the vehicle, which is speculated to have been going at over 200 km per hour.

When the BMW crashed into the shophouse, it burst into flames.

Ms Oh rushed forward to try to save them.

“She tried to open the door and was injured in the process. She was trying to save her fiancé,” one of her friends told straitstimes.com (ST). 

Ms Oh is a former Singapore Airlines air stewardess who occasionally sang getai as a way of earning extra money.

A getai organiser, Mr Aaron Tan, told ST that the getai community was shocked at the news of the accident. 

“She started singing getai before becoming a flight stewardess but kept mostly a low profile. She had to stop for a while because of her new work commitments but started performing again last year because of the pandemic.

As a getai community, we were shocked to hear of the news and pray that she recovers.

She did what she did for love, and it was a selfless act that not everybody could do. It was a commendable thing.”

/TISG

Read also: Netizen calculates the likely speed BMW was going at during Tanjong Pagar crash

Netizen calculates the likely speed BMW was going at during Tanjong Pagar crash

 

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Police hunt for 2 men who fled Toa Payoh accident; woman arrested for drug offences

Singapore – The police are searching for two men who fled the scene of an accident after injuring a pedestrian on Friday night (Feb 12). On Saturday morning (Feb 13), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of the...
View Post
Featured News

Video of Zouk otters getting frisky on Valentine’s Day goes viral

Singapore – A video of two otters getting frisky on Feb 14, Valentine's Day, has warmed the hearts of the online community. Facebook page Ottercity celebrated the special day by uploading a video of two otters nuzzling, squeaking, embracing, and grooming one...
View Post
Featured News

Woman in ICU after trying to save boyfriend in fatal Tanjong Pagar crash ‘did what she did for love’

Singapore – A woman who tried saving her boyfriend and friends trapped in a burning car that crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday morning (Feb 13) suffered severe burns and is currently in hospital in the intensive care unit. A car crash...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent