Tan Boon Lee apologises for saying "Indians prey on Chinese girls"

Photo: FB/ Boon Lee Tan

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Tan Boon Lee, the lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic who was seen berating an Indian man for being in a with a Chinese woman, has apologised in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 9).

Throughout the video, Tan kept insisting that one Dave Parkash, a Singaporean who is half-Indian and half-Filipino, should date an Indian, instead of his girlfriend who is half-Chinese and half-Thai.

Tan also interjected to clarify that he had nothing against Dave, but that he was referring to the Indian race.

“I’m saying Indian race. I’ve got nothing against you personally but I think it is racist that the Indians prey on Chinese ,” he said.

“Prey?” Dave asked. To this, Tan responded, “Ya, it is predatory”.

“If you are proud of your own race, marry an Indian”, he added.

I don’t have a Facebook account before. I am creating this Facebook because I want to convey my to the .

On 5 June 2021, I had an encounter in public with Mr Dave Parkash and his , Ms Jacqueline Ho. During that encounter, I made several unwelcome comments about cross‐cultural relationships. The comments were unacceptable. I am deeply sorry for what I said.

What happened that evening was out of character for me. I have been struggling with a personal matter which has caused me much grief and pain. Nevertheless, my personal problems are no excuse for my actions.

I have apologised to Mr Parkash, Ms Ho, and their families. I now wish to apologise to those in the wider Singaporean community whom I have hurt and offended with my words.

The incident has prompted me to dig deep and reflect on my own behaviour and motivations. I realise now that although I spoke from a place of deep personal pain, my words were bigoted, discriminatory, and insensitive.

I recognise my shortcomings and wish to learn from this incident. With the of my family, friends, and I hope the wider community, I will work on my flaws to ensure that I do not make this mistake again.

Tan Boon Lee

/TISG

