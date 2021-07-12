Tan Boon Lee apologises for saying “Indians prey on Chinese girls”

Singapore — Tan Boon Lee, the lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic who was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman, has apologised in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 9).

Throughout the video, Tan kept insisting that one Dave Parkash, a Singaporean who is half-Indian and half-Filipino, should date an Indian, instead of his girlfriend who is half-Chinese and half-Thai.

Tan also interjected to clarify that he had nothing against Dave, but that he was referring to the Indian race.

“I’m saying Indian race. I’ve got nothing against you personally but I think it is racist that the Indians prey on Chinese girls,” he said.

“Prey?” Dave asked. To this, Tan responded, “Ya, it is predatory”.

“If you are proud of your own race, marry an Indian”, he added.

His apology:

I don’t have a Facebook account before. I am creating this Facebook because I want to convey my apology to the public.