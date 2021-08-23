Tampines family gives out over S$10,000 worth of groceries for those in need

- Advertisement -

Singapore — “We’re not rich, but have enough,” said a family living in Tampines that started a kindness corner outside their flat, offering groceries to needy families.

Asanul Fariq Sani and his wife Norhasyimah Awaludin began their initiative by leaving loaves of bread left on the table at the void deck of their flat. They left a note inviting those who needed food to take the item.

The following morning, the loaves were claimed.

Despite having their stall at East Spring Primary School temporarily closed during the circuit breaker period, the family decided to help others who had it worse, reported The Straits Times on Sunday (Aug 22).

They cooked meals for Malaysians stranded in Singapore during the border closure last year, Mar.

However, the family wanted to continue their selfless gesture on a bigger scale.

In Apr, they started Riqmah Kindness Corner, offering groceries and food outside their flat.

Anyone in need could freely take the items, no questions asked.

To date, the family has spent over S$10,000 from their pockets to sustain the grocery corner, noted ST.

On Aug 15, former People’s Action Party parliamentarian and political office holder Amrin Amin also took to Facebook to feature the family’s efforts.

“Fariq and Norhasyimah spent their own money to buy groceries such as rice, oil, sardines, eggs and coffee,” said Mr Amrin.

“When word got out, donations from friends and well-wishers poured, but more people also came to seek help from them.”

He included a photo of the family’s stockroom filled with groceries.

When asked why they started the initiative, the couple replied, “We’re not rich, but have enough. We’ve been through tough times and know how bad it can get when the chips are down.”

They shared instances of families quietly collecting groceries late at night, “embarrassed but clearly in need.”

“Of course, there were some who took more than usual. But these are few and far between,” said Mr Amrin.

The Riqmah Kindness Corner is located at Block 268 Tampines Street, 21 #02-253. /TISG

