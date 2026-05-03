‘Take my money’: Woman praises Singapore Airlines for compassion after losing her mother

SINGAPORE: A social media post where a Singaporean woman thanked Singapore Airlines for the kindness the carrier extended during one of the hardest times any person can experience, the death of a parent, has gone viral.

Audrey Yap, who goes by @yourlobangsis on Instagram, wrote in her caption, “I will not forget this experience with Singapore Airlines. I don’t take this lightly, and I am happy to tell the world about it.”

Ms Yap explained that her mum died unexpectedly during a holiday in Vietnam in February. However, she had booked a trip to Shanghai 10 months in advance with her mum on a first-class Singapore Airlines Suite, scheduled for June of this year.

What SIA did for her was twofold. First, what Ms Yap appreciated was the hassle-free refund process the airline facilitated for her during her “time of overwhelming grief.”

“This was done easily via their call centre and email exchanges,” she wrote.

However, after the refund was processed, because some of the miles in her mum’s SIA account had expired, not all of the miles could be returned.

Ms Yap then submitted an additional request for the reinstatement of these miles. She added that she understood the country did not need to do so, but was thankful SIA did.

Now the amount the miles are worth, S$113, isn’t a lot when compared with the amount Ms Yap will pay for all the flying she’ll do in her lifetime. But how SIA treated her is causing her to continue to choose to fly with SIA, even if it’s more costly.

“For this alone, I’m so proud to be a Singaporean, and I love my national carrier, Singapore Airlines, which carries compassion and heart in its policies.

For S$113, you won a loyal customer because in the lowest moment of my life, in my time of need, you were willing to make an exception.

People over policy.

Now, take my money, Singapore Airlines,” she wrote.

Commenters on Instagram and Threads, aside from expressing condolences, were heartened to read her story, with some saying they had the same experience.

“I had 7 tickets booked in 2 separate bookings, my kids and I, and in another one, my parents. Unfortunately, before the holiday, I found out I had cancer and had to start chemo asap. Informed SQ and was expecting to only be refunded for mine, but SQ refunded for all 7 tickets in a week. All they asked for was a memo from my doctor. Truly the best airline,” wrote a Threads user.

“I had a similar experience of their compassion when my friend and I had to cancel our flight (booked with no free cancellation), however, due to my friend’s health crisis, they refunded her the full amount plus miles deducted. I also feel even if it is expensive, I’ll try to always take SIA if I can,” added a commenter on IG.

“I redeemed my flight, and my house caught fire 1 week-ish prior to my travel. I called them, and they changed it immediately to another day with no questions asked,” wrote another.

“Last year, after my short visit to PH for my cousin’s funeral, I flew with SQ. And I really do appreciate their staff who kept on looking out for me because I was crying so hard during the whole flight. The silent crying. The staff kept on asking if I needed something. They are really good and very compassionate. Kudos to SQ!” a woman wrote on Threads.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Yap for further comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: Vietnamese woman whose brother died thanked SIA staff for ‘humanity, kindness, and professionalism’