‘Take her FB away from her’: Singaporeans unimpressed with Ho Ching’s kindness appeal

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching’s recent appeal for Singaporeans to be kind has sparked backlash online, with some agreeing that she needs to have her social media taken away from her.

Mdm Ho’s controversial post came on the back of Law Minister Edwin Tong’s announcement that the Singapore Police Force had issued Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act against content circulating on YouTube, Facebook and X. The content, which authorities believe originated overseas and was likely linked to a China-based platform, was accused of promoting racial division.

Speaking to the media, Mr Tong said the videos sought to undermine Singapore’s multiracial society by pitting communities against one another.

“These videos attack our multi-racial society and try to divide people based on race. This, however, is not who we are. Every community in Singapore is valued, and everyone has an equal place,” he said.

“We don’t tolerate narratives which undermine the racial harmony that we enjoy and work so hard to protect.”

Shortly after, Mdm Ho weighed in on the issue through a Facebook post. Sharing remarks made by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng, she aimed at Singaporeans who say they have no issue with Indians who grew up in Singapore but express negative views about more recent arrivals from India.

In the post shared by Mdm Ho, Mr Cheng argued that some Singaporeans attempt to justify discriminatory attitudes by drawing a distinction between local Indians and what they refer to as “CECAs,” a term that has become politically charged in discussions surrounding immigration from India.

Mdm Ho said she “agreed totally that we should stop the BS and excuses for being racist.”

While acknowledging that people naturally gravitate towards those who are similar to themselves, she argued that inclusion requires conscious effort. She added that Singapore’s multicultural environment has helped many residents become more accepting of people from different racial and cultural backgrounds.

At the same time, she warned that insecurities can sometimes manifest as “parochialism, xenophobia or racism” directed at those perceived as different.

“Better to remember that the colour of our blood is the same, same types of blood regardless of the colour of the skin or eyes or place of birth. Be kind always,” she wrote.

Her comments quickly attracted criticism on social media, with many netizens arguing that concerns about immigration and integration should not automatically be characterised as racism.

One widely shared comment, which received nearly 500 likes, read: “Sometimes I think Ho Ching is spewing bullshit. Sometimes I agree with her but not her delivery. Sometimes I think she hit the nail on the head. 100% of the time, I think she needs her social media taken away from her.”

Another commenter opined: “She gives us a glimpse of what high society folks think. So I say let her have her social media. Interesting to see what and how they think.”

That view was challenged by a netizen who responded: “I feel she is a poor representation of high society folks. Not all of them are as conceited, ignorant or high up in an ivory tower.”

Others argued that Mdm Ho’s comments oversimplified a more complex issue. “Racism is never right, but voicing out concerns shouldn’t be labelled as insecurities or racism,” one commenter wrote.

They added, “Too many times, simple feedback by the people and they are labelled as xenophobic or such, what do you expect when you have foreigners bringing in new culture that’s not the same like us and expect everyone to be tolerable from Day 1? Easy to park everything under Racism, but how about looking at the root cause?”

Another netizen accused Mdm Ho of shifting the focus of the discussion. “When the guilt tripping starts…Ho Ching is making it about race. Frankly, that’s a red herring,” the commenter said.

Some commenters suggested that if public insecurities are indeed driving negative sentiments, policymakers should address those concerns directly.

“If the crux of the issue is people’s insecurities, then the gov needs to do more to re-assure the people,” one person wrote.

Others aimed at what they perceived as a disconnect between the comments and the lived experiences of ordinary Singaporeans.

“‘Urged Singaporeans to be kind’ — I would suggest that she should lead by example by donating half of her wealth to help the poor communities in India,” one commenter remarked.

Another netizen added, “It’s easy to talk when you don’t walk the ground.”