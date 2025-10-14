// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Screengrab/ president.gov.tw
Asia
2 min.Read

Taiwan’s leader William Lai: We want to help make America great again

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

TAIWAN: William Lai Ching-te, the leader of Taiwan, echoed the now-famous, if rather controversial, words of United States President Donald Trump when he said recently that Taiwan wants “to help make America great again.”

Dr Lai, who began his term last year, said this during an interview with the American conservative political commentator and talk show host Buck Sexton. The interview on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show was published on Oct 6.

 

The talk show host had gone to Taiwan on a weeklong fact-finding mission, which included speaking to military officials and national security advisors, as well as the interview with Dr Lai.

Their conversation touched on China’s military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and the possibility of an invasion. Dr Lai spoke at length on his Four Pillars of Peace action plan, of which the third pillar is defined as “standing together with the United States and other free and democratic countries to bolster joint deterrence.”

See also  Goo Hye Sun donates $16,500 to pets in need

Nevertheless, the Taiwanese leader underlined that “Taiwan is willing to engage in dialogue with China based on parity and dignity.”

Speaking about President Trump, Dr Lai expressed the hope that the US President would continue to support Taiwan, adding that if Mr Trump could convince China’s President Xi Jinping to “permanently renounce the use of force against Taiwan,” then the American leader was certain to win the Nobel Peace Prize, which he has long coveted.

However, he made the remarks about “making America great again” in the context of the economic partnership between Taiwan and America, specifically regarding semiconductors.

Mr Sexton had asked about the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and the facility TSMC is building in Arizona.

Dr Lai noted that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is just one part of a larger ecosystem around the globe, which includes the United States, Japan, Korea, and the Netherlands for various aspects such as raw materials, equipment, innovation, research and development, design, and manufacturing.

See also  China high school plays big brother with surveillance bracelets on students behaviour and location in and outside school

He emphasised, however, that the United States leads this ecosystem.

“Looking ahead, as we face the AI era, every nation in the semiconductor ecosystem will be extremely important, and the United States will continue to lead the world in this. So Taiwan is very willing to work with the United States to achieve this goal.

“We want to help the United States reindustrialise and become a global AI hub. We want the United States to continue to lead the world in this new AI era, and we want to help make America great again,” said Dr Lai.

The full transcript of the interview with the Taiwanese leader may be found here. /TISG

Read also: Taiwanese influencer finds mushrooms growing in air bridge at Changi Airport

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singlife becomes first insurer in Singapore to adopt Salesforce’s Agentforce

SINGAPORE: Singlife has become the first insurer in Singapore...

Singapore’s economic growth moderates to 2.9% in Q3

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economic growth moderated to 2.9% year-on-year (YoY)...

‘Jobs are very hard to obtain now’: Netizens tell Singaporean working in Canada not to return amid bleak job market

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean currently working in Toronto, Canada, as...

Singapore tech employee says his role will be outsourced to India in 6 months, seeks advice on how to prepare for retrenchment

SINGAPORE: A local tech employee who has spent three...

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //