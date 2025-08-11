Taiwanese influencer finds mushrooms growing in air bridge at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Ken Young（楊超然), a social media influencer and the host of a popular podcast in Taiwan, recently highlighted something he found growing out of a passenger boarding bridge in Singapore’s Changi Airport.

“You know it’s humid in Singapore when you see mushrooms growing on air bridge,” he wrote in a video he posted on Instagram on Sunday (Aug 10).

While he doesn’t appear on camera, his voice can be heard as he laughs at the mushrooms, which his wife Ivy, a former flight attendant, is pointing to.

“First time seeing it on the plane bridge,” he wrote in the caption in Mandarin. Mr Young tagged Changi Airport’s IG account as well.

The post has since gotten more than 3,400 likes, and many commenters were as amused as the post author.

“The world’s first… Just having a different experience…” quipped one.

“Singapore is a garden city! True to the name,” joked another.

And like Mr Young, a number of IG users tagged Changi Airport in the comments.

“@changiairport please do something about this!!” one pleaded.

At least one commenter took a more serious tone, however, writing, “Going to Singapore during the rainy season, that humidity makes people feel drowned on land.”

When the video was shared on Reddit, commenters were not surprised, with some pointing out how quickly these mushrooms grow in damp environments.

One noted that they “will pop out overnight. One night your air conditioner is leaking and BOOM the next day your wooden door has mushrooms.”

“Yeah. These mushrooms tend to appear almost spontaneously, so it’s not that easy to avoid their emergence, especially in a humid country,” another agreed.

Some noted that with how well the Changi Airport Group guards the airport’s stellar reputation, they think they’ve seen the video already, and the mushrooms have been disposed of.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re no longer there as I write this,” one wrote.

“I experienced this at my workplace. These mushrooms tend to appear almost spontaneously and randomly overnight, so it is just sheer bad luck that they grew here,” chimed in a Reddit user.

“Air conditioning on jet bridges is not as effective as it is elsewhere. Spill some water on a corner of the carpet and you can see a mushroom sprout overnight,” another wrote.

Others poked fun at the whole situation, joking that the mushrooms would make a good pre-flight snack and that the “short form of Singapore is Spore,” after all. /TISG

