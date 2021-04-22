Entertainment Celebrity Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai still driving the car she purchased 8 years...

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai still driving the car she purchased 8 years ago

Despite being rich, Jolin Tsai is known to be thrifty. Picture: Instagram

Taipei — Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai is reported to earns “hundreds of millions of dollars” (NT$100 million is about S$4.7million) annually, but she is very thrifty. Fellow Mandopop stars Jay Chou and JJ Lin collect fancy cars, but  Tsai has been driving the same car she bought eight years ago. The 40-year-old was spotted leaving her house on April 13 in a white Mercedes-Benz SL350 which she purchased in 2013 for about NT$6.35 million (S$299,000).

Jolin Tsai has been using the same car for eight years. Picture: YouTube

The Apple Daily joked that the singer has been with her car longer than she was with Singaporean-New Zealander model Vivian Dawson. After dating for six years, they broke up in November 2016.

Besides her car, Tsai has been using some items for a long time,  reported 8days.sg. One of them is her beloved Rimowa suitcase that has accompanied her on her travels for the past seven years. She uses it to store cheap Taiwanese snacks. Even celebs sometimes crave a taste of home while travelling.

According to the Apple Daily, the singer was carrying a newly launched Gucci crossbody that retails for NT$80,200 (S$3,800), which reportedly shows that Tsai does treat herself every now and then. But that may not be true as seen in her recent Instagram posts, where she thanks Gucci, which means she might have got it as a gift.

Besides Tsai, other rich celebs who have caught attention for their thrifty habits include Chinese-American singer Wang Leehom, who has been driving the same BMW for 13 years and has not patched up the scratches on the side of the car. Hong Kong singer Eason Chan took over his wife’s Hilary Tsui’s old car when he bought her a new one and Chinese actress Liu Yifei continues to take her 18-year-old chair with her on sets. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

