TAIWAN: As reported by CNA, Taiwanese actor Darren Wang is under investigation for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder case. This development follows his recent questioning over suspicions of evading mandatory military service.

According to Taiwanese media, while prosecutors were examining Wang’s military evasion case, they found messages on his confiscated phone in which he allegedly boasted about arranging an attack on a private-hire driver.

Unnecessary route

The incident reportedly began in April 2024 when Wang booked a private-hire vehicle. Upon its arrival, he was allegedly unhappy with the car’s condition and later claimed that the driver had taken an unnecessary route, leading to a dispute.

Wang later recounted the incident to a friend, who then sought help from another acquaintance to locate and assault the driver.

Reports from Taiwanese outlet Set News indicate that Wang’s associates attacked the driver on April 25, 2024. They recorded footage of the injured victim and reported the attack to Wang, who allegedly bragged about it to others.

Following the discovery of these messages, police detained Wang along with another individual surnamed Yu. Authorities have since recommended that both be charged with attempted murder.

Wang gained widespread recognition for his role in the popular 2015 film Our Times.

Avoiding military service

Earlier this year, in February, he was also detained for allegedly attempting to avoid mandatory military service. Additionally, he was reportedly investigated for possibly forging a medical document.

In Taiwan, all men aged 18 and above must serve one year in the military, with deferments allowed for higher education. The mandatory service period was extended from four months to one year at the start of last year.