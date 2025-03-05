Celebrity

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang detained over suspicion of being involved in an attempted murder case

ByLydia Koh

March 5, 2025

TAIWAN: As reported by CNA, Taiwanese actor Darren Wang is under investigation for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder case. This development follows his recent questioning over suspicions of evading mandatory military service.

According to Taiwanese media, while prosecutors were examining Wang’s military evasion case, they found messages on his confiscated phone in which he allegedly boasted about arranging an attack on a private-hire driver.

Photo: Instagram/Darren Wang

Unnecessary route

The incident reportedly began in April 2024 when Wang booked a private-hire vehicle. Upon its arrival, he was allegedly unhappy with the car’s condition and later claimed that the driver had taken an unnecessary route, leading to a dispute.

Wang later recounted the incident to a friend, who then sought help from another acquaintance to locate and assault the driver.

Reports from Taiwanese outlet Set News indicate that Wang’s associates attacked the driver on April 25, 2024. They recorded footage of the injured victim and reported the attack to Wang, who allegedly bragged about it to others.

See also  Migrant worker Covid-19 outbreak: Taiwan is where Singapore was in April 2020

Following the discovery of these messages, police detained Wang along with another individual surnamed Yu. Authorities have since recommended that both be charged with attempted murder.

Wang gained widespread recognition for his role in the popular 2015 film Our Times.

Avoiding military service

Earlier this year, in February, he was also detained for allegedly attempting to avoid mandatory military service. Additionally, he was reportedly investigated for possibly forging a medical document.

In Taiwan, all men aged 18 and above must serve one year in the military, with deferments allowed for higher education. The mandatory service period was extended from four months to one year at the start of last year.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes history by being the first K-pop performer to appear at the Academy Awards

March 3, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ actor Kang Myung Joo dies from cancer at 54; her daughter Park Se Young confirms the heartbreaking news

March 2, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa admits she feels more at ease speaking Korean than English

March 1, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Celebrity

Taiwanese actor Darren Wang detained over suspicion of being involved in an attempted murder case

March 5, 2025 Lydia Koh
Business

Catherine Wu resigns as adviser to Millennium & Copthorne Hotels; Kwek Leng Beng says son can’t ‘justify his board coup’ now

March 5, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Domestic Helpers

Maid who starts work at 5 am daily says her employer extended her rest time from 9 pm to 12 pm and stopped paying her for Sunday work

March 5, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Sports

Paula Radcliffe says perimenopause made her marathon comeback ‘sweeter’

March 5, 2025 Aiah Bathan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.