Friday, November 21, 2025
Singapore
Threads screengrab/@pillowpillowghost
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Taiwan shop attendant seeks help after a woman—allegedly from SG—took her umbrella

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A shop attendant in Taiwan took the unusual step of going on social media to ask for help with finding her umbrella, which she claimed was taken by a woman from Singapore.

In a post on Threads on Monday, Nov 17, she asked if anyone knew the woman who had shopped on Nov 13 at the clothing store in Ximending, where she had been on business.

“I know the chances of finding it are slim, but I still want to see if there is a chance someone who happens to know her will see this post,” @pillowpillowghost wrote.

She called her umbrella “a treasure with precious memories” and said she was hoping to just get it back.

“Some people might think I’m making a fuss over nothing, but this umbrella has sentimental value for me. I understand wanting to borrow an umbrella on a rainy day if I don’t have one, but I don’t mind if the other person returns it after use. I just hope to find this umbrella again,” she added.

In subsequent posts, she wrote that the woman frequently goes into that clothing store to shop. On the day that the attendant’s umbrella went missing, the woman had gone in with a group of people, allegedly her family.

The shop attendant had determined that the woman was from Singapore because the store where she works requires personal information from its customers. On the woman’s information sheet, it was indicated that the woman’s nationality is Singaporean. She added that she had tried to call the phone number the woman had provided, but it could not be reached.

The shop attendant also said that she had reported the matter to the police, who told her that they might not be able to help her so soon. They also said that the woman who allegedly took her umbrella may have been a tourist, suggesting that retrieving it may be a long shot.

She also posted videos of the incident. In one, a woman wearing a light blue jacket and pants, as well as a darker blue inner shirt, can be seen taking a black and white umbrella from a rack in front of the store. In the other, she is seen walking away from the store carrying the umbrella. The post author added a picture of the umbrella, which has an upright toucan design. /TISG

