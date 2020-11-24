Sylvia Lim’s niece helps out at Workers’ Party community outreach in Aljunied

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim’s niece donned party colours and joined her aunt on a community outreach activity in her Aljunied GRC ward.

Ms Lim, Singapore’s very first female elected opposition politician, has served as Aljunied GRC MP for close to a decade now. She was re-elected for a third term in Parliament in the 2020 general election, which took place in July.

The team for Aljunied GRC underwent a considerable change ahead of the 2020 election, when incumbent MPs Low Thia Khiang and Chen Show Mao stepped down from electoral politics. Longtime party members Gerald Giam and Leon Perera were roped in to fill the spots Mr Low and Mr Chen left vacant and the new team was subsequently re-elected with its strongest mandate to date.

After the election, Ms Lim left the Serangoon division of Aljunied GRC to Mr Perera after serving in the division for about 9 years. She took over the Paya Lebar division of Aljunied GRC, which was previously overseen by Mr Chen.

On Sunday (22 Nov), Ms Lim visited the Lorong Ah Soo Market at her Paya Lebar division. She was accompanied by her niece, who wore the WP’s light blue uniform and helped out at the outreach visit.

Sharing a selfie featuring her niece and herself, Ms Lim asked her Instagram followers: “Family outing – my niece helping in a market visit. Do we look related?” She also included the hashtag ‘#BlueBlood’ in her post.

Over 1,700 Instagram users liked Ms Lim’s post. Netizens responding to the post said that Ms Lim’s niece looks very much like her. Some netizens even called Ms Lim’s niece her clone while others felt she could be a future WP leader:

