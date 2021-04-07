Sylvia Lim voices concern for firms, individuals still suffering from Covid’s economic blow

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In Parliament on Monday (Apr 5), the Workers’ Party’s Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) pointed out that economic recovery has been uneven across sectors, and added that it would be beneficial for the Government to explain why it found it unnecessary to extend part 3 of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill even as Singapore has taken firm steps towards recovery.

An extension of the act, she said, would “give individuals and businesses continuous breathing space from insolvency proceedings”.

Ms Lim, who is the Workers’ Party’s (WP) chair, underlined that numerous firms and individuals continue to experience the negative economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic and as yet are unable to shift to alternative business models.

Therefore, with support programmes being scaled down or even stopped, many are still affected, the Aljunied MP added.

Ms Lim also asked for clarification on the delayed implementation of the measures that were introduced in November last year that would give more time for delayed projects and support for costs incurred due to delays.

On a separate issue, the WP chair also asked questions regarding the percentage of people who had been rejected from taking the vaccine shots.

She was answered in this matter by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary, who said that around 1 per cent of those who had come to get a vaccine had been turned away because of allergies or other health conditions.

The Senior Minister added that almost 98 per cent of individuals who had scheduled vaccinations turned up at their appointed time.

On the Workers’ Party’s Facebook page, where a video of Ms Lim’s queries concerning the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill was posted, several netizens thanked her for speaking up on their behalf.

/TISG

