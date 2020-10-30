Home News Featured News says she respects loyalists after visiting ruling party supporter's...

Sylvia Lim says she respects PAP loyalists after visiting ruling party supporter’s home

The resident had on display two framed photos of founding Prime Minister and one framed photo of his son, current Prime Minister , decorated with fairy lights

Opposition leader indicated her respect for ruling party loyalists after a recent round of house visits at her Aljunied GRC ward, last weekend.

One of the homeowners the Workers’ Party () chairman visited was a People’s Action Party () supporter who had decorated their home with photos of PAP leaders.

The resident had put on display two framed photos of founding Prime Minister and one framed photo of his son, current Prime Minister , decorated with fairy lights. Sharing a photo of the display on Instagram, Ms Lim said that she respects the perspective of all Singaporeans.

She wrote, on Saturday (24 Oct): “Came across this display at a resident’s home today. We respect everyone’s point of view!” Over 1,700 netizens liked her post.

While Ms Lim respects the views of both opposition and ruling party supporters, she joined the WP nearly two decades ago to give Singaporeans a choice at the polls. Ms Lim joined politics after feeling “distressed” that opposition parties could contest only one-third of the parliamentary seats during the 2001 general election.

10 days after the election, she signed papers to become a member of the Workers’ Party (WP) and within 18 months quickly rose to become the Chairman of the party in 2003. She led the WP’s team for Aljunied GRC as a first-time candidate in the 2006 election and received an impressive vote share of 43.9 per cent for a first-time candidate.

Ms Lim served as non-constituency MP in the 11th term of Parliament and was elected to Parliament when the WP won Aljunied GRC in 2011. She was re-elected as Aljunied GRC MP in the 2015 and 2020 general elections and has served as an opposition parliamentarian for nearly a decade.

