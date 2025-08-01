Swimming: Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen withdraws from World Championships due to appendicitis

Daniel Wiffen, Olympic gold medalist from Ireland, recently pulled out of the 2025 World Aquatics Championships due to appendicitis. Swim Ireland confirmed that the athlete won’t compete in the men’s 1,500-metre freestyle at the end of the fifth day of the competition.

In a statement, Wiffen expressed: “Just to let everyone know, I have medically withdrawn from the World Championships in Singapore due to the appendicitis that I suffered from in June… Thank you for all the support in last night’s final. I wasn’t physically at my best, but I will be working towards getting back to full fitness and winning shape soon.”

On social media, Swim Ireland also shared: “Unfortunately, @daniel.wiffen has had to withdraw, on medical grounds and due to the ongoing effects of appendicitis he dealt with in June, from the remainder of competition at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Singapore.”

Wiffen’s current athletic performance

Daniel Wiffen has made his name known by having a successful performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics last summer. He became the first Irishman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming. He also set new Olympic and European records by winning the 800-meter freestyle with a final time of 7:38.19. The athlete also earned a bronze medal in the 1,500-metre freestyle as he finished behind Bobby Finke, who set a world record.

At the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, which took place in Doha, Wiffen won the 800 and 1,500 freestyle categories. In 2023 at Fukuoka, he also finished fourth in the 800, which was a new European record, and 1,500 freestyle.

However, he has not performed very well at the World Championships in Singapore this year. The athlete did not advance past the preliminary heats in the 400-meter freestyle as he finished 16th with a time of 3:47.57. The result was almost two seconds slower than the top eight rank to reach the finals.

Moreover, in the 800-metre freestyle, he made it into the final in eighth place with a time of 7:46.36. In the final race, however, he dropped back to eighth again and finished with a time of 7:58.56. This was almost 20 seconds slower than the gold medalist, Ahmed Jaouadi from Tunisia.