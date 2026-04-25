Suspected drunk driving by military officer leaves one dead on Malaysian highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A 31‑year‑old military officer suspected of drunk driving caused a fatal head‑on collision on the Maju Expressway (MEX), killing a 22‑year‑old Bangladeshi passenger. The suspect failed a breathalyser test, while several others, including the e‑hailing driver who suffered from a head injury and the other passenger, a woman, also sustained injuries.

Police confirmed the case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The incident comes amid ongoing public debate, with Transport Minister Anthony Loke having faced criticism on social media over calls for stricter penalties for drunk driving.

Reports indicate that the suspected drunk driver was driving on the opposite side of the road prior to the collision. Social media users are outraged with the lack of enforcement from the government. On X, one user boldly claims Malaysia’s laws are overly protective of drunk drivers, warning that the victim in the recent MEX tragedy may never see justice.

Following that, another questioned how many more lives must be lost before enforcement against drunk driving is strengthened. Fatal drunk‑driving accidents remain a central focus for online users, amplifying calls for stricter accountability and reform.

A third argued that public officials should refrain from consuming alcohol, especially while on duty, stressing they must serve as role models for society. Instead, she lamented, the opposite is happening.

One more netizen insisted the perpetrator should never drink alcohol or drive again. Citing the horrific crash that claimed a young man’s life, the user argued he must face manslaughter charges and imprisonment to ensure accountability.

The government has yet to address this recurring problem, as according to statistics, Malaysia continues to grapple with alarming road safety statistics. In 2022, police recorded 545,588 accidents, with 6,080 deaths — nearly 1,500 crashes daily, or one every minute. However, analysts stress that alcohol is not the primary driver of most of these accidents.

Social media users remain adamant that the government must enforce stricter measures against drunk driving, as tragedies like the recent MEX collision continue to claim lives.