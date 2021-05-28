Home News Surge in Covid-19 swab tests; expect delays in receiving results, say lab...

Surge in Covid-19 swab tests; expect delays in receiving results, say lab officials

Labs acquiring more machines, hiring more staff because of increased workload

A health worker takes a swab from a resident to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

Singapore – Those waiting for Covid-19 swab test results may experience delays as the number of swabs sent daily for laboratory testing has surged, according to Parkway Laboratories chief executive Daniel Tan.

The daily average number of swabs sent in the past two weeks has almost doubled from a month ago, said Mr Tan in a Straits Times report on Thursday (May 27).

Although Mr Tan did not reveal the figures as they were deemed confidential, he noted that machines processing the swabs are operating at full capacity.

Lab technicians have also been working 16-18 hours daily the last two weeks, said Mr Tan. Some offer to return on their rest days.

“This has been the busiest I’ve been since I joined in 2017. It’s even busier than the first wave last year as we did not have as much testing capacity then,” said Mr Tan.

Functioning under IHH Healthcare Singapore, Parkway Laboratories is in charge of processing swab tests for more than 200 general practitioner clinics, four IHH Healthcare hospitals, selected nursing homes, prisons and migrant worker dormitories.

Independent laboratories such as Innoquest Diagnostics are also experiencing a surge in swab test submissions, resulting in delays for even the most urgent cases, reported ST.

The lab has received an average of 15,000 to 20,000 swab tests daily since May 17, an increase from the 5,000 to 7,000 swab tests received in April.

Innoquest Diagnostics covers Covid-19 swab test processing for 500 general practitioner clinics, a few private and public hospitals as well as swabbing sites.

As a result, clinically urgent cases may experience a six-to-12-hour delay on results, said the lab’s chief executive Ginny Foo. Results for less urgent cases may take up to 24 hours compared to the usual 12-hour processing time.

Laboratories told ST that they are acquiring more machines and hiring more staff to meet the increased workload./TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

