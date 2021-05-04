International COVID 19 Snaking queues at Covid-19 testing centres, waiting time allegedly over 4 hours

Snaking queues at Covid-19 testing centres, waiting time allegedly over 4 hours

PCR tests till May 16, cost fully borne by Government

Photo: FB screengrab

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – In view of the growing number of Covid-19 cases within the community, the authorities have opened four regional screening centres (RSCs) where people can get free swab tests.

On Apr 30, the Government announced the opening of four RSCs located at the former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio, Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East, Coral Primary School in Pasir Ris and Bishan Park Secondary School in Bishan.

These RSCs are offering Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests from May 3 to May 16 to members of the public.

The increased testing and safety precautions are in response to the growing number of cases linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster. Currently the largest active local cluster, it has 35 confirmed cases to date.

- Advertisement -

Those who have been to TTSH or any of the specified public places visited by confirmed cases should go to the RSCs to be tested, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).  So should those who are possible contacts of the confirmed cases.

The cost of the tests will be fully borne by the Government.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 10 cases in the week before to 60 cases last week, according to MOH. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from four in the week before to 10 last week.

As the RSCs opened to the public on May 3, images of snaking queues and feedback from those who got tested began circulating on social media.

“Done with the Covid-19 testing swab at Quarry Bay Community Hall today,” wrote a member of the public on Facebook.

She said those who can’t book online could still go to a nearby community testing centre with an ID for registration and verification.

“I had to queue for quite a while today,” added the individual.

Another allegedly waited from 10.30 am to 12 pm at Ang Mo Kio, only to be advised to come back at 3 pm for her swab test.

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that many opted to get tested on May 3 as it was a holiday.

A 70-year-old told Shin Min that he queued for four hours under the sun.

“The recent community cases are a reminder that the risks of a Covid-19 outbreak remain high. Even as we press ahead with vaccination, we must remain vigilant to avoid a resurgence of cases,” said the Government./TISG

Read related: Worst Covid-19 outbreak since 2020 a good reality check for S’pore: Experts

Worst Covid-19 outbreak since 2020 a good reality check for S’pore: Experts

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Josephine Teo: Covid fallout on SG jobs worse if not for partnership between Govt, unions and employers

Singapore -- According to outgoing Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on jobs in Singapore would have been worse if not for the tripartite partnership in place. Mrs Teo, who will succeed Mr S Iswaran as Minister for...
View Post
Featured News

Orphan brothers who were homeless ask for help to furnish rental flat

Singapore -- Two orphan brothers who were found sleeping on a staircase landing during the circuit breaker last year are now asking a charity organisation to help them furnish their rental flat. They were found by Madam Sarimah, a woman from the...
View Post
Featured News

Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist incidents

Singapore -- The lady who was filmed on the MRT asking other commuters what race they belonged to apparently has a YouTube channel with videos of many such incidents. The videos show the same woman passing comments on strangers, who are usually...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent