International

Supreme Court decision on Trump is a “grave error”

ByGemma Iso

March 16, 2024
supreme-court-decision-on-trump-is-a-“grave-error”

The United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) recently delivered a unanimous decision striking down the Colorado Supreme Court’s verdict to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot.

The move prompted outrage from two prominent legal experts who argue that SCOTUS has made a monumental mistake.

Is the Supreme Court abandoning duty?

In a compelling essay penned for The Atlantic on Thursday, Harvard law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe and former US Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig, a conservative appointee under George H.W. Bush, expressed deep concern over what they perceive as the erosion of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, commonly referred to as the insurrection clause.

They lamented the Court’s failure to uphold what they see as a crucial safeguard for American democracy, accusing SCOTUS of abandoning its duty to protect the constitutional framework.

‘No one is above the law’

Luttig and Tribe meticulously dismantled SCOTUS’ rationale for its decision, particularly taking issue with the Court’s assertion that disqualifying Trump would have led to confusion and discord among states regarding the definition of “insurrection” and whether Trump had engaged in one. They argued vehemently that SCOTUS had disregarded the fundamental principle that no individual, not even a former president, is above the law.

Luttig and Tribe also aimed the conservative justices on the Court, accusing them of abandoning their professed principles of “originalism” and “textualism” in favor of a ruling that contradicted the plain text and original intent of the Fourteenth Amendment.

In their poignant conclusion, Luttig and Tribe underscored the importance of preserving the constitutional mechanisms put in place to safeguard against future threats to democracy, drawing parallels to the lessons learned from the Civil War era.

As the debate unfolds, the voices of legal experts like Luttig and Tribe serve as a stark reminder of the enduring significance of constitutional principles in shaping the future of the American republic.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Amidst illegal immigrant crisis Biden has plans to defund $50 million towards border wall 

The post Supreme Court decision on Trump is a “grave error” appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Lifestyle

Unretrenched staff loses motivation to work after his entire team got wiped out in company reorganization

September 26, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Singapore leverages AI to combat emerging synthetic drugs

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business Business & Economy

RHB economists say GST hike had minimal impact on consumer spending patterns

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Personal Finance

Quarter of Singaporeans yet to begin retirement planning

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.