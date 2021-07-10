Home News In the Hood Supercar spotted smashed among potted plants along East Coast Parkway

Supercar spotted smashed among potted plants along East Coast Parkway

Several car enthusiasts confirmed it to be a rare McLaren 720S. The four-litre V8 engine of the supercar is capable of reaching 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. It has a production run of just 500, making it a rare commodity, costing up to S$1 million.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — It’s not a pile of cardboard nor a Cybertron Transformer in disguise, but a white supercar spotted mangled among a row of potted plants along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Wednesday (Jul 7).

“Guess the make and model of car?” wrote Facebook page ROADs.sg on Wednesday.

The caption noted that the driver “self-skidded and lost control and crashed into the middle row of potted plants along ECP” towards Changi.

Attached were of the accident.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

A Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance was also spotted near the scene.

Photo: FB screengrab/ROADS.sg

- Advertisement -

With over 340 comments to date, members from the online community got guessing about the make and model of the car.

On top of others commenting that it looks like either a discarded cardboard or a “Transformer just landing into Singapore,” several car enthusiasts confirmed it to be a rare McLaren 720S.

The four-litre V8 engine of the supercar is capable of reaching 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

It has a production run of just 500, making it a rare commodity, costing up to S$1 million.

- Advertisement -

“I was riding to when this happened, thought driver doing some stunt. When the car lost control from side to side, we slowed down. It could be fatal if we were too close,” shared Facebook user Theeba Rajan on the post.

According to a Today report, a 42-year-old was taken to Raffles Hospital on Wednesday after the accident.

The police confirmed being alerted at 7:09 am to the accident.

The male driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

are ongoing. /TISG

Read related: McLaren crashes into Honda in carpark

McLaren crashes into Honda in carpark

 Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Jamus Lim calls Anchorvale cluster ‘harrowing,’ says he’s happy and relieved it’s closed after 4 weeks

Singapore—Dr Jamus Lim took to Facebook on Sunday (July 4) to say he’s happy and relieved that the Covid cluster at Anchorvale has been closed after four weeks.  An infection had been discovered at a shop at Block 308 Anchorvale Road...
View Post
Featured News

‘Why can’t dabao like everyone else’ – hawker allegedly scolds customer for bringing own container

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to complain about the treatment received by a hawker who allegedly scolded a customer for bringing her own container for taking out. The son of the affected customer shared the incident...
View Post
Featured News

Desperate Malaysians put up white flags in protest

The hashtag #benderaputih, which means white flag, started trending in Malaysia early last week, as part of a people’s to bring attention to the fact that many are going hungry and are in need of help, as many sink...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent