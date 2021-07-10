Supercar spotted smashed among potted plants along East Coast Parkway

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It’s not a pile of cardboard nor a Cybertron Transformer in disguise, but a white supercar spotted mangled among a row of potted plants along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Wednesday (Jul 7).

“Guess the make and model of car?” wrote Facebook page ROADs.sg on Wednesday.

The caption noted that the driver “self-skidded and lost control and crashed into the middle row of potted plants along ECP” towards Changi.

Attached were photos of the accident.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance was also spotted near the scene.

With over 340 comments to date, members from the online community got guessing about the make and model of the car.

On top of others commenting that it looks like either a discarded cardboard or a “Transformer just landing into Singapore,” several car enthusiasts confirmed it to be a rare McLaren 720S.

The four-litre V8 engine of the supercar is capable of reaching 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

It has a production run of just 500, making it a rare commodity, costing up to S$1 million.

“I was riding to work when this happened, thought driver doing some stunt. When the car lost control from side to side, we slowed down. It could be fatal if we were too close,” shared Facebook user Theeba Rajan on the post.

According to a Today report, a 42-year-old was taken to Raffles Hospital on Wednesday after the accident.

The police confirmed being alerted at 7:09 am to the accident.

The male driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing. /TISG

