McLaren crashes into Honda in carpark

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A McLaren crashed into a stationary car in a carpark, but fortunately no one was hurt.

The carpark location and the day of the incident were not mentioned in the video reposted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Sunday (May 9).

The video showed raw CCTV footage of the McLaren entering the carpark at a relatively high speed and skidding.

It crashed into an empty Honda Civic.

- Advertisement -

No one was injured, but both cars’ front bumpers were destroyed.

The slippery surface was believed to be the main cause of the crash as some workers were seen cleaning the carpark’s surface.

Some Facebook users believed the McLaren had sped up at the narrow entrance to the carpark, causing the vehicle to skid.

Some commented that the carpark manager should make sure the surface isn’t slippery as that can be dangerous for vehicles and walkers.

People had been injured in carpark accidents.

In March 2020, Mrs Tan Chak Yee, 33, was fined S$3,500 and disqualified from driving for nine months after her car hit two people at a carpark in Jurong East.

She was driving out of the carpark with her husband sitting next to her after lunch at a coffee shop, reported the Straits Times.

Easing out of the parking slot, she turned left to the sheltered crossing and hit two women walking with a trolley.

The couple and a van driver accompanied both victims to the hospital.

The accidents are reminders of the need for caution when driving in and out of carparks as the driver’s view sometimes may be blocked.

Phuong Le Ha is an intern at The Independent SG/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg