Sun Xueling: Strong stance against illegal platform work, over 70 vehicles already impounded

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling has sent a clear message: Singapore will not tolerate illegal ride services.

Since July 2025, more than 70 vehicles have already been impounded for providing unauthorised point-to-point (P2P) rides. These cars could soon be forfeited once court cases are wrapped up.

Ms Sun, speaking after the Platform Workers Trilateral Group shared its latest recommendations, said the authorities are considering harsher penalties, including higher fines and even possible jail time. Another idea on the table: barring drivers and vehicles suspected of illegal operations from even entering Singapore.

“Enforcement operations at hotspots and land checkpoints will continue,” Ms Sun wrote on Facebook. “We will continue exploring practical solutions that facilitate safe and convenient rides that benefit both commuters and drivers.”

Not just about rules, but about safety

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) backed her words with action. Just in recent weeks, five local drivers were caught trying to earn a quick buck by arranging rides through Telegram chat groups. Their cars were promptly seized.

Officials stress this isn’t simply about following rules. Taking an illegal ride could mean no insurance coverage if something goes wrong, and passengers might have little recourse if disputes arise. Licensed drivers, meanwhile, lose out unfairly when illegal operators undercut prices without bearing the same costs.

Under current law, drivers caught running these illegal services face fines of up to S$3,000, six months in jail, and losing their vehicles for good.

What Singaporeans are saying

The crackdown has sparked plenty of chatter online, not just about the penalties but also about what else should be done.

One commenter argued: “Maybe you should look into penalising passengers as well.” The point here is simple: If demand dries up, supply follows. Some believe passengers should shoulder responsibility too, so they think twice before hopping into an illegal ride.

Another asked: “Why not educate the public on illegal services by brochures or video at all levels, especially in hotels, places of interest and all various checkpoints?” This reflects a softer approach; not everyone may realise the risks, especially tourists. Posters at hotels, videos at airports, or reminders at popular attractions could help steer people towards licensed options.

A third suggestion was: “There should be a crackdown in online chat groups as well.” With Telegram and WhatsApp becoming the go-to platforms for illegal bookings, some feel enforcement must go digital too. It’s a reminder that the battle is no longer just on the roads, but also in chatrooms and apps.

Beyond the convenience

Illegal rides can seem like a quick and cheap fix and a faster way to get from point A to B, but beneath the surface, they carry hidden risks. If an accident happens, passengers may find themselves without insurance coverage or any real way to hold the driver accountable.

For licensed drivers, every illegal ride booked negatively impacts their own livelihoods. They’re playing by the rules, paying licence fees and insurance, while illegal operators get a free pass, at least until they’re caught.

As Ms Sun put it, Singapore will keep exploring solutions to make rides safe and convenient for commuters, while protecting the drivers who depend on the trade.

Because at the end of the day, it isn’t just about cracking down on illegal rides, but it’s also about making sure that when you step into a car, you can feel safe knowing you’re protected, and that the person behind the wheel is operating legally.

