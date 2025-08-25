// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 25, 2025
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Lee Ting Han
Malaysia
2 min.Read

Sultan Ibrahim officiates inauguration of long-awaited KL–Kluang ETS, a milestone for Johor’s progress

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

MALAYSIA: History was made in Johor as His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, officiated the inaugural Electric Train Service (ETS) between Kuala Lumpur and Kluang, which was a development long awaited by Johoreans. This was more than just the opening of a new transport option; it was also a proud moment for the state and a symbol of Malaysia’s push towards modern connectivity.

The sight of the King offering his support for the opening of the high-speed train shows just how much weight this event symbolises. For Johor, this marks not only an upgrade to Malaysia’s rail network but also a step towards making daily life smoother and more connected for its people.

A catalyst for growth

In a translated Facebook post, Johor executive councillor Lee Ting Han described the new ETS service as “not only opening a new leaf in the country’s public transport system, but also becoming a catalyst for economic, social and tourism development in Johor.”

See also  Johor courts analysts from Maybank, Singapore firms to reinforce investor confidence in JS-SEZ

The line is expected to ease mobility between rural and urban communities, giving small towns like Kluang greater access to the capital and beyond. Faster travel means new opportunities — from encouraging tourism in Johor’s quieter districts to allowing residents to commute more efficiently for work, study, or family visits.

Lee added that the train would “facilitate the movement of citizens, connect urban and rural communities, and strengthen Johor’s contact network with Kuala Lumpur and other provinces.”

Johor Maju 2030 on track

The project ties in with Johor’s broader ambitions under the Johor Maju 2030 plan, which envisions a state that is modern, competitive, and well-integrated with Malaysia’s national economy. Improved rail connectivity doesn’t just bring convenience; it helps distribute growth more evenly, bridging the gap between smaller towns and urban centres.

Lee stressed that this moment is “proof of the government’s determination in providing modern facilities to the citizens, in order to realise the dream of Johor Maju 2030.” For many in Johor, the King’s presence at the launch elevated the sense of pride, as if the state’s aspirations had received a royal seal of approval.

See also  Malaysians optimistic about Shenzhen-Style JB-SG Special Economic Zone

Why Singaporeans should take note

The KL–Kluang ETS is not only significant for Malaysians. For Singaporeans who regularly cross the Causeway, this represents new possibilities. With Johor towns becoming more accessible by fast rail, Singapore residents can expect smoother journeys into Malaysia for tourism, leisure, or business without the hassle of traffic congestion that makes the travel feel like a test of patience.

Combined with upcoming projects like the Johor–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS), the new ETS line enhances Johor’s position as a gateway. For Singaporeans, this means weekend escapades, investments, and partnerships in Johor will become even more attractive.

Read also: Johor–Singapore SEZ touted as ‘next Shenzhen’ in push to reshape cross-border growth

Hot this week

Lifestyle

‘If we’re the “strawberry generation,” then why do we keep getting squeezed?’

SINGAPORE: “In what way are we strawberry?” This question came...
Malaysia

Singaporeans may soon have easier weekend trips to Kluang as KL-Kluang ETS starts operation

MALAYSIA: Visitors can now secure their seats on the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Johor secures RM12 billion in AI, specialty manufacturing, and industrial projects

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is stepping into the global spotlight...

‘Is happiness worth the pay cut?’ Stories from those who walked away from high-paying jobs

SINGAPORE: In a world where professional success often depends...

Still paying the ‘parent tax’? — ‘How much should adult children give their folks?’

SINGAPORE: In the city-state, where family ideals are profoundly...

Spotify to raise subscription prices as it targets 1B users with new services and features

Spotify will increase subscription prices as the company invests...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore