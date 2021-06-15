Study: Pfizer, AZ vaccines offer strong protection against Delta variant that swept India

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In case anyone needed another good reason to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a recent study from the UK just gave everyone an additional incentive.

Public Health England (PHE) released a new analysis on Monday (June 14) saying that the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and AstraZeneca offer over 90 per cent protection against hospitalisation for people infected with the Delta variant of the virus.

“It is absolutely vital to get both doses as soon as they are offered to you, to gain maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants,” said Dr Mary Ramsay, the Head of Immunisation at PHE.

“The vaccines are the most important tool we have against COVID-19. Thousands of lives have already been saved because of them.”

Last week, it was reported that viral genomic sequencing performed at the National Public Health Laboratory showed that the Delta variant, first detected in India, is now Singapore’s major local virus strain.

In Singapore, only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been authorised for use so far by the Health Sciences Authority.

According to PHE, the Pfizer/Biontech Covid-19 vaccine is 96 per cent effective against hospitalisation from the variant, given that patients receive both doses. As for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, it was shown to offer 92 per cent protection against hospitalisation for patients infected with the Delta strain.

PHE added that the levels of protection from Pfizer and Astra Zeneca are comparable to earlier variants, particularly the Alpha strain, first detected in England.

The analysis from PHE further strengthens the proof that while the Delta variant decreases vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic infection, people who receive two doses of Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines are still protected against a severe form of Covid-19.

Dr Ramsey added, “These hugely important findings confirm that the vaccines offer significant protection against hospitalisation from the Delta variant.”

The Delta variant is the dominant Covid-19 strain in India and is now found in over six countries all over the globe since it first emerged six months ago. A Bloomberg News report said last week that experts are concerned that the pandemic may be prolonged because of it.

This variant has been found to be more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus and may be associated with more severe illness and a higher rate of hospitalisation. Furthermore, some patients who have had the strain experienced such symptoms as hearing loss and blood clots leading to gangrene.

/TISG

